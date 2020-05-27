Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to propose Italy, Spain get lion's share of recovery fund - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 06:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

The European Commision will propose on Wednesday that Italy and Spain -- the countries most affected by the coronavirus epidemic -- get the lion's share of a new recovery fund offering a mix of grants and loans, a senior EU official said.

Out of a total of 750 billion euros (670.4 billion pounds) that the Commission is to borrow for the recovery fund, Italy is to get 173 billion, of which 82 billion would be grants and 91 billion would be loans.

Spain could be getting a total of 140 billion of which 77 billion would be grants and 63 billion loans.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aKey spending in Japan's second stimulus package of $1.1 trillion
RE
06:54aEU to unveil massive stimulus plan for post-coronavirus recovery
RE
06:48aEXCLUSIVE : Google faces antitrust case in India over payments app - sources
RE
06:36aChina to increase international flights if virus under control - regulator
RE
06:33aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Drilling permit for well 6506/11-12 S in production licence 644
PU
06:31aEU exec to propose 1.1 trillion euros budget for bloc in 2021-27
RE
06:31aAdministrators deny South African Airways set to start flying
RE
06:29aEU exec to offer 500 billion euros in grants, 250 billion in loans in COVID recovery - sources
RE
06:29aEU to propose Italy, Spain get lion's share of recovery fund - official
RE
06:28aRoyal Bank of Canada quarterly profit slumps on higher loan loss provisions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
3ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC : ST JAMES PLACE : net April inflows cheer investors, analysts
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group