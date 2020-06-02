Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EU to rule on AMS's 4.6 billion euro bid for Osram by July 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:08am EDT
Broken filament of a lightbulb by lighting manufacturer Osram is pictured in Zurich

EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 6 whether to clear Austrian sensor maker AMS's 4.6 billion euro ($5.14 billion) bid for German lighting group Osram after a preliminary review, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.

AMS, which supplies Apple with sensors for iPhones and wants to buy Osram to diversify into the auto business, in its largest ever acquisition, notified European Union competition enforcers of the deal on May 29.

The Commission can either clear the deal with or without conditions, or, if it has serious concerns, open a four-month long investigation. ($1 = 0.8941 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.23% 321.85 Delayed Quote.9.60%
OSRAM LICHT AG 1.49% 40.14 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
06:46aSHAMROCK CAPITAL : Announces Acquisition of Adweek
BU
06:46aWEX : 's Health Division Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners
BU
06:46aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Updates and Pre-Release of Select Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter Intra-Period (May) Unaudited Financial Details
BU
06:46aVista Gold Corp. Announces Recent Geological Evaluation Results Highlighting the Potential of the Mt Todd Gold Project
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group