Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU to tackle unfairly aided foreign firms on EU buying spree - EU draft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 11:48am EDT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

By Foo Yun Chee

The EU wants to crack down on foreign companies using "unfair" state subsidies to acquire EU firms, according to a European Commission proposal seen by Reuters, as part of a strategy to protect its key industries and the single market.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will present the proposal on June 17, outlined her plan in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, saying foreign subsidies risk fragmenting the single market and tilting the level playing field.

"There is an increasing number of incidences in which foreign subsidies appear to have facilitated the acquisition of EU undertakings, influenced other investment decisions or have distorted the market behaviour of their beneficiaries," the EU draft said.

It cited the aluminium, steel, semiconductor, shipbuilding and automotive industries as prone to foreign subsidies such as zero-interest loans, unlimited state guarantees, zero-tax agreements or dedicated state funding.

Foreign companies seeking to buy a stake of more than 35% in EU firms which have a turnover of more than 100 million euros would have to inform the Commission if they have received more than 10 million euros in state aid in the past three years.

Failure to do so could lead to fines or a veto of the deal, and the buyers may have to sell assets to counter any unfair advantage.

The EU proposal also targets companies operating in the bloc and benefiting from foreign subsidies to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain footholds in strategically important markets or access to critical infrastructure.

Such companies may also have to sell assets, reduce market share or capacity, or make payments to the bloc to rebalance any distortions.

The EU draft recommends a three-year ban on foreign aided companies taking part in public procurement tenders if they receive unfair foreign subsidies.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pREPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Technical Assistance Report-External Sector Statistics Mission (September 30-October 11, 2010) »
PU
02:03pHONDURAS : Second Reviews Under the Stand-by Arrangement and the Arrangement Under the Standby Credit Facility, Requests for Augmentation and Rephasing of Access, and Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Honduras »
PU
02:01pChina's Tencent Music reports passive stake in Warner Music
RE
01:56pS&P turns negative in volatile trade
RE
01:50p'Persistent fragilities' ahead for households and businesses -Fed report
RE
01:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes
RE
01:38pPresident Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
01:38pCAMEROON : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon »
PU
01:38pBANGLADESH : Requests for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bangladesh »
PU
01:25pOil on track for weekly loss on virus resurgence fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..
5PEARSON PLC : Pearson shares jump 11% as activist Cevian discloses stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group