Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU top court to rule in landmark Facebook, Schrems privacy case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo

Europe's top court will on Thursday rule on the legality of tools companies use to transfer Europeans' data around the world, in the latest clash between Facebook and Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems.

If the court finds the mechanisms are illegal, companies, ranging from small businesses to industrial giants, such as Facebook, could have to suspend the data transfers that underpin standard contractual clauses or face hefty fines for breach of EU privacy laws.

"The Court could upend one, two or all global data transfer mechanisms, sending tens of thousands of companies scrambling, or could validate the existing legal order, providing companies around the world the legal certainty they've been seeking for decades," Caitlin Fennessy, research director at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), said.

The industry body's members include Amazon, AT&T, Cisco, Citi, Facebook, Google, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC, Huawei, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin and KPMG.

Schrems shot to fame for winning a legal battle in 2015 to overturn previous privacy rules known as Safe Harbour.

It took the European Commission, the EU executive, and the United States more than a year to agree an alternative.

Known as the Privacy Shield, it is designed to protect Europeans' personal data that is transferred outside the European Union when companies sign contracts with non-EU companies on outsourcing services, including payroll and cloud infrastructure.

The latest case - C-311/18 Facebook Ireland and Schrems - came before the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after Schrems challenged Facebook's use of standard clauses as lacking sufficient data protection safeguards.

Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013 of mass U.S. surveillance increased EU concerns about data transfers.

The Irish Data Protection agency, which is Facebook's lead regulator, took the case to the Irish High Court, which then sought guidance from the CJEU.

Last December a CJEU adviser said such data transfer mechanisms were legal with the caveat that they could be blocked if countries receiving such information fail to meet European data protection standards.

In the EU, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), introduced in 2018, seeks to increase individuals' control over their personal information. Companies that fail to comply are liable to fines of up to 4% of global annual turnover.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aEXPERT VIEWS : India's June retail inflation picks up to 6.09% y/y
RE
09:16aChina trades sanctions with U.S. in row over Uighur Muslims
RE
09:16aFewer bankruptcies in June
PU
09:16a54 percent of deaths in 2019 caused by cancer or CVD
PU
09:16aCOMPETITION AUTHORITY OF FRENCH REPUBLIC : The Autorité de la concurrence clears the acquisition of sole control of J3L by the Hermès group
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aEU top court to rule in landmark Facebook, Schrems privacy case
RE
09:12aAMC reaches agreement with bondholders to reduce debt by up to $630 million
RE
09:10aBoE's Bailey sees economy improving, but "very worried" about jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
3NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group