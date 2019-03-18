Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU trade surplus with U.S. expands, deficit with China grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's trade surplus with the United States and its deficit with China both increased in January, serving as potential fuel for trade conflicts between the world's largest economies.

The EU surplus in goods trade with the United States expanded to 11.5 billion euros ($13.0 billion) in January, from 10.1 billion in January 2018, EU statistics office Eurostat said.

With China, the EU deficit also increased to 21.4 billion euros, from 20.8 billion euros a year earlier.

U.S. President Donald Trump has complained repeatedly about Europe's trade surplus with his country, imposing tariffs to curb imports of EU steel and aluminium and threatening to do the same for the much larger trade in cars and car parts.

China's trade surplus with the European Union is also a source of tension between the two, with the bloc taking a firmer line towards Beijing, for example setting out a 10-point plan to balance economic ties and pushing China to open up

As a whole, the EU trade deficit in goods was 24.9 billion euros in January from 21.4 billion euros in January 2018. For the euro zone, its trade surplus dropped to 1.5 billion euros from 3.1 billion euros.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the euro zone's overall surplus rose slightly on the month and the EU's trade deficit dipped in January compared with December 2018.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
06:24aSteinhoff ex-chair, top investor Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim
RE
06:22aAussie leads recovery as hopes for accommodative Fed knock the dollar
RE
06:20aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Euro area international trade in goods surplus 1.5 bn
PU
06:20aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Euro area and EU28 job vacancy rates at 2.3%
PU
06:20aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Announcement of Tender Offer
PU
06:16aEU trade surplus with U.S. expands, deficit with China grows
RE
06:16aGlobal Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of the Fed
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.