EU wants Italy to present a credible fiscal path for 2019, 2020

The European Commission said last week that Italy's growing public debt broke EU rules, opening the way for a possible disciplinary procedure and a clash with Rome's anti-austerity government.

"No one should be in doubt that we will apply those rules if the criteria are not fulfilled," Moscovici told a news conference.

"So now clearly the ball is in Italy's court. We need to see a credible path for 2019 as well as 2020. We stand ready to take into account any new elements that Italy may put forward, but let's not waste time," he said.

