Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU watchdog tells financial firms to spell out coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Financial companies should disclose "as soon as possible" any relevant significant information about the impact of coronavirus on their business, the European Union's markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

"All financial market participants, including infrastructures should be ready to apply their contingency plans, including deployment of business continuity measures, to ensure operational continuity in line with regulatory obligations," the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement.

ESMA, which coordinates securities market supervision across the 27-member bloc, said firms should provide transparency on "actual and potential" impacts of coronavirus, based on a "qualitative and quantitative" assessment on their business activities, financial situation and economic performance.

The disclosures should be included in 2019 financial statements, if not finalised, or otherwise in interim statements, ESMA said.

ESMA said it was prepared to use its powers to ensure the orderly functioning of markets, financial stability and investor protection.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams and Jon Boyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:10pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime due to 737 MAX, virus impacts
RE
01:10pFAA chief confirms agency did not approve Boeing wiring bundles proposal
RE
01:10pWHO says coronavirus is a pandemic, UK and Italy announce big war chests to fight it
RE
01:10pWorld Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic
RE
01:05pDollar eases, stocks slide on uncertainty over U.S. stimulus plans
RE
01:00pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : More road haulage for fifth year in a row
PU
12:56pWHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus
RE
12:56pU.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy
DJ
12:55pNORD GOLD : Nordgold increases investment into Employee Development and Well-Being
PU
12:53pCanada to spend C$1 billion to combat coronavirus, ready to do more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group