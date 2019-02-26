Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU weighs new payment rules in challenge to U.S. companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 11:03am EST
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis attends a news conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is considering new rules to speed up adaptation of an instant-payment system the European Central Bank introduced last year, challenging card companies and tech giants such as Visa and PayPal, officials said.

The ECB's TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system will let people and companies in Europe transfer euros to each other within seconds, regardless of the opening hours of their local banks.

That is a challenge to U.S. companies such as PayPal, Google, Facebook and Amazon, and China's Alibaba and Tencent, which currently dominate such services in Europe.

European banks have been slow to join the system, though, so the EU Commission and the ECB are studying ways to facilitate its use.

"We are reflecting on whether a stronger regulatory push would be needed to speed up this process," the EU Commission's Vice-President in charge of financial services, Valdis Dombrovskis, told a financial-technology conference in Brussels.

His remarks were echoed at the same conference by ECB board member Yves Mersch, who said Frankfurt was determined to push the instant payment system forward.

"We will do it either through our collaborative, cooperative efforts together with the industry or we will do it through our regulatory capacity," Mersch said.

Bit added: "We are determined to support those who want to take this opportunity." He said the ECB could issue recommendations to improve technological standards if needed.

DISRUPTIVE

The commission, who has the exclusive power to propose legislation at EU level, would be in charge of devising new rules.

Dombrovskis said the opportunity to consider an overhaul of payments rules could come up this year as part of a planned review of the Payments Account Directive.

This review is expected to begin in coming weeks, an EU official said. Actual legislative proposals, though, are unlikely to come during this commission's mandate, which expires in autumn.

Dombrovskis said the ECB system had the potential "to disrupt existing payment solutions, including cards, at least for euro-denominated payments."

Visa and Mastercard currently dominate the European market for card payments.

EU politicians have repeatedly said the EU needs its own payment system and the Commission is now pushing to strengthen the role of the euro in commodities and energy trade against the dominant dollar.

"In a few years, we want Europe to set new global standards for payments technology," Dombrovskis said, comparing the instant-payment system to successful EU cross-border projects, such as cheap roaming telephone calls and free bank transactions under the SEPA system.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Keith Weir, Larry King)

By Francesco Guarascio
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.92% 181.96 Delayed Quote.33.69%
ALPHABET -0.39% 1114.21 Delayed Quote.6.93%
AMAZON.COM -0.52% 1626.6 Delayed Quote.8.63%
CAIXABANK 0.56% 3.027 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
FACEBOOK 0.09% 165.04 Delayed Quote.25.58%
MASTERCARD 0.43% 224.54 Delayed Quote.18.38%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.06% 343.8 End-of-day quote.9.21%
VISA 0.03% 146.37 Delayed Quote.10.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Kathryn Cearns OBE appointed as new Chair of the Office of Tax Simplification
PU
11:23aAT&T defeats U.S. in merger fight to buy Time Warner
RE
11:23aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : CropLife America Applauds Leadership on PRIA Passage
PU
11:18aHapag-Lloyd says U.S. shipping probe closed, free of obligations
RE
11:18aNOC NATIONAL OIL : to lift force majeure at Sharara once armed militia departs, says Sanalla
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:09aDollar edges up after U.S. consumer confidence, Fed Powell's testimony
RE
11:08aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Executive Secretary reiterates ESCWA support to Lebanon
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5SWISS LIFE HOLDING : In 2018, Swiss Life increases net profit by 7% to CHF 1080 million and fee income by 6% t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.