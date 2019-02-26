Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU weighs new rules on payments in challenge to Visa, Mastercard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:34am EST
European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis attends a news conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is considering new rules to speed up the take-up of an instant payment system launched last year by the European Central Bank in a direct challenge to card firms and tech giants, like PayPal, a top official said.

The ECB's TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system will let people and companies in Europe transfer euros to each other within seconds and regardless of the opening hours of their local bank. This is seen as a direct challenge to U.S. firms like PayPal, Google, Facebook and Amazon, and China's Alibaba and Tencent which currently dominate such services in Europe.

But, as European banks have so far been slow in joining the system, the Commission is studying possible measures to facilitate its use.

"We are reflecting on whether a stronger regulatory push would be needed to speed up this process," the EU Commission's Vice-President in charge of financial services Valdis Dombrovskis told a fintech conference in Brussels.

He said the ECB system had the potential "to disrupt existing payment solutions, including cards, at least for euro denominated payments."

U.S. firms Visa and Mastercard currently dominate the European market for card payments. "In a few years, we want Europe to set new global standards for payments technology," Dombrovskis said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.58% 183.25 Delayed Quote.33.69%
ALPHABET 0.07% 1117.33 Delayed Quote.6.93%
AMAZON.COM 0.09% 1633 Delayed Quote.8.63%
CAIXABANK 0.56% 3.027 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
FACEBOOK 1.69% 164.62 Delayed Quote.25.58%
MASTERCARD 0.00% 223.32 Delayed Quote.18.38%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.06% 343.8 End-of-day quote.9.21%
VISA 0.13% 146.06 Delayed Quote.10.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aMUBADALA PETROLEUM LLC : signed G1/61 PSC in Thailand
PU
03:43aBoeing shifting spare parts in preparation for Brexit - executive
RE
03:41aBanks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
03:35aDollar near one-week lows before Fed testimony; pound jumps
RE
03:35aShoprite has first half-year profit drop in more than a decade
RE
03:34aEU weighs new rules on payments in challenge to Visa, Mastercard
RE
03:33aDollar near one-week lows before Fed testimony; pound jumps
RE
03:23aAUSTRIA : Marinomed receives EUR 15m EIB financing
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth strategy with cost cutting, divestment plans
3BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
4AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Peugeot-maker PSA lifts profit goal after record 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.