Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:38am EDT

By Philip Blenkinsop

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan confirmed on Tuesday that he was considering a bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, as EU governments debated whether to unify around a single European candidate.

The nominations process began on Monday and will run to July 8 to find a successor to Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who will vacate the post a year early at the end of August.

"Certainly I am exploring the option of being a candidate for the director-general of the WTO," Hogan, an Irishman who has been trade commissioner since November, told a video news conference after a meeting with EU ministers responsible for trade.

"I think there is an important amount of work to be done to reform the organization, to make it more effective and efficient, but also to deal with many of the trade issues that are bedeviling the international community now arising from COVID-19," he said.

Hogan said he had discussed the succession issue some time ago with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who he said was "very much of the view" that the next WTO chief should be from a developed country.

Croatia, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union until the end of June, said EU ministers had agreed the future director-general should be a strong political figure with the ability to broker compromises.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said EU countries would discuss whether to unify around a single EU candidate in the coming month.

However, Dutch Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said the Netherlands and some countries believed the EU should not rule out supporting candidates from like-minded non-EU countries.

French Trade Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said ministers had agreed to be united on the issue and that this could mean supporting a non-EU candidate.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08pCALIFORNIA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : U.S.-United Kingdom Trade Discussions Feature First-Ever Virtual Negotiations
PU
12:06pLondon stocks end lower as HSBC, British American Tobacco weigh
RE
12:02pFCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service
RE
11:47aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:39aIMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub
RE
11:38aEU weighs single bid for WTO job; trade chief Hogan confirms interest
RE
11:38aDEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR ZHANG SPEECH : Climate Change: From Awareness to Action sitecoreitem
PU
11:23aICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : Beyond biomass? Alternative fuels from renewable electricity and carbon recycling
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group