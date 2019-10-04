Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EU will respond to U.S. tariffs with its own measures: Germany's Maas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:06am EDT
Budget debate in the Bundestag in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will take retaliatory measures in response to new U.S. tariffs on European goods, Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, told newspapers in remarks published on Friday.

"The European Union now will have to react and, after obtaining the approval of the World Trade Organisation, probably impose punitive tariffs as well," Maas, a member of Germany's governing Social Democrats told German newspaper group Funke.

His comments come after the WTO this week ruled that some subsidies EU states paid to planemaker Airbus were illegal, giving the United States the right to react with tariffs on EU-imported goods.

Washington announced plans for new tariffs on Wednesday.

Germany's finance minister, Olaf Scholz, also a Social Democrat, on Thursday said Europe should react prudently as trade conflicts in a globalised world were in nobody's interest.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aAsia stocks pull ahead in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls
RE
01:53aIndia Services Activity Shrank in September
DJ
01:45aJapan's PM says ready to step up economic support as risks to growth rise
RE
01:17aUK says will fly back 4,500 people on Friday after Thomas Cook failure
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:08aOil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
RE
01:06aEU WILL RESPOND TO U.S. TARIFFS WITH ITS OWN MEASURES : Germany's Maas
RE
01:06aJapan's Abe pledges economic support steps if risks intensify
RE
12:58aOil climbs but still set for big weekly loss over demand worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group