EUR 500,000,000 NOTE (ISIN CODE: IE00BZCTH087)

02/21/2020 | 07:12am EST
Regulatory Story
BMLO European Distressed DAC - IRSH
EUR 500,000,000 NOTE (ISIN CODE: IE00BZCTH087)
Released 12:06 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7731D
BMLO European Distressed DAC
21 February 2020

Company announcement

For Immediate Release

21 February 2020

BMLO EUROPEAN DISTRESSED DAC

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

(the 'Issuer')

RE: EUR 500,000,000 NOTE (ISIN CODE:IE00BZCTH087)

We hereby give notice that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the EUR 500,000,000 note issued by the Issuer on 8 January 2016 (the 'Note'), the Principal Amount Outstanding of the Note as of 31 December 2019 was EUR100,000.

Capitalised terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall bear the same meanings given to them in the Listing Particulars dated 8 February 2016 in connection with the Note.

This notice is given by BMLO EUROPEAN DISTRESSED DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

For further information or enquiries, contact:

MFD Secretaries Limited

ATTN:The Board of Directors

Email:mfdublin@maplesfs.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESEEFEFESSESE
EUR 500,000,000 NOTE (ISIN CODE: IE00BZCTH087) - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:11:16 UTC
