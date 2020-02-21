Company announcement

For Immediate Release 21 February 2020

BMLO EUROPEAN DISTRESSED DAC

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

(the 'Issuer')

RE: EUR 500,000,000 NOTE (ISIN CODE:IE00BZCTH087)

We hereby give notice that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the EUR 500,000,000 note issued by the Issuer on 8 January 2016 (the 'Note'), the Principal Amount Outstanding of the Note as of 31 December 2019 was EUR100,000.

Capitalised terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall bear the same meanings given to them in the Listing Particulars dated 8 February 2016 in connection with the Note.

This notice is given by BMLO EUROPEAN DISTRESSED DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

For further information or enquiries, contact:

MFD Secretaries Limited

ATTN:The Board of Directors

Email:mfdublin@maplesfs.com

