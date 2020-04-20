EUROMINES European Association of Mining Industr : Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand

As part of the Green Deal, the Commission intends to propose the increase the EU's 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reductions to at least -50% and towards -55% compared to 1990 levels. In this context, the Commission will thoroughly assess the feasibility and the social, economic and environmental impacts of increasing the 2030 target. This assessment will look into how to increase ambition in a way that enhances EU competitiveness, ensures social fairness and access to secure, affordable and sustainable energy and other material resources, benefits citizens and reverses biodiversity loss and environmental degradation. The Commission intends to present a comprehensive plan to increase the EU 2030 climate target in the third quarter of 2020.

As the recognized representative of the European mineral raw materials industry covering more than 42 different metals and minerals and employing 350.000 directly and about four times as many indirectly, Euromines believes that efforts, climate ambitions and targets should be aligned with the fundamental principle of sustainable development, ensure the essential current needs and safeguard the needs of future generations while contributing to the economic, social and environmental development. Therefore, the 2030 Climate Target Plan should carefully assess how to increase the ambition in a manner that best contributes to sustainable and inclusive growth and enhances economic competitiveness through accelerating innovation and developing Europe's industry. Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand. It is crucial that in the transition to become climate neutral, the industry can maintain and even improve competitiveness.