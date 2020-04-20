Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EUROMINES European Association of Mining Industr : Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 10:16am EDT

As part of the Green Deal, the Commission intends to propose the increase the EU's 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reductions to at least -50% and towards -55% compared to 1990 levels. In this context, the Commission will thoroughly assess the feasibility and the social, economic and environmental impacts of increasing the 2030 target. This assessment will look into how to increase ambition in a way that enhances EU competitiveness, ensures social fairness and access to secure, affordable and sustainable energy and other material resources, benefits citizens and reverses biodiversity loss and environmental degradation. The Commission intends to present a comprehensive plan to increase the EU 2030 climate target in the third quarter of 2020.
As the recognized representative of the European mineral raw materials industry covering more than 42 different metals and minerals and employing 350.000 directly and about four times as many indirectly, Euromines believes that efforts, climate ambitions and targets should be aligned with the fundamental principle of sustainable development, ensure the essential current needs and safeguard the needs of future generations while contributing to the economic, social and environmental development. Therefore, the 2030 Climate Target Plan should carefully assess how to increase the ambition in a manner that best contributes to sustainable and inclusive growth and enhances economic competitiveness through accelerating innovation and developing Europe's industry. Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand. It is crucial that in the transition to become climate neutral, the industry can maintain and even improve competitiveness.

Disclaimer

EUROMINES - European Association of Mining Industries published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 14:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aU.S. RESTAURANTS ON TRACK TO LOSE $240 BILLION BY END OF 2020 : survey
RE
10:26aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Joseph Fetterman on “Life Sciences & Economic Resiliency – Philly's Advantage” Presented by ULI
PU
10:20aBritish insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop
RE
10:16aGOLIK : Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:16aEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand
PU
10:15aInvestors much less confident about market outlook, Trump re-election chance - survey
RE
10:11aMerkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic
RE
10:10aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Oil falls on concerns over storage, weakening economies
RE
10:07aGold's rally will be tamed by dollar strength, weak physical market
RE
10:06aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Stronger lamb trade driven by ramadan and retail demand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : settles emissions class action with three-quarters of claimants
5Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group