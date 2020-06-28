EUROMINES European Association of Mining Industr : EU climate ambition for 2030 - The industry should maintain and even improve its competitiveness

Euromines welcomes a European Green Deal to put Europe on the right track to a sustainable future and believes that the EU climate aspiration for 2030 should carefully assess how to increase the ambition in a manner that best contributes to sustainable and inclusive growth and enhances economic competitiveness through accelerating innovation and developing Europe's industry. It is crucial that in the transition towards becoming climate neutral, the industry maintains and even improves its competitiveness.

In light of the above, Euromines brought additional comments to its contribution to the public consultation for the EU climate ambition for 2030 and for the design of certain climate and energy policies of the European Green Deal, as per the attached document.