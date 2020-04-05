EUROMINES European Association of Mining Industr : Offering an online teaching tool - "The Briefcase of mineral applications"

Euromines is one of the partners for an innovative new EIT RawMaterials project. The Briefcase Project aims to bring minerals and mining closer to society through educational materials. Using an innovative method, it teaches students ranging from 6 to 14 years of age to identify minerals they use in their everyday lives and encourages them to reflect on issues like conflict minerals, consequences of purchase decisions and sustainability of mining operations, as well as the importance of recycling and climate change. This tool is already available across a number of EU countries, and will continue to expand in 2020 and 2021. Current development is underway to create a 3D/Augmented reality Briefcase called 3DBriefcase in order to attract older students and encourage the general public to visit museums and science centres.

To learn more about this exciting new project, visit https://www.thebriefcasegame.eu/