Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EUROMINES European Association of Mining Industr : is committed to substantially contribute to climate change adaptation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

As the recognized representative of the European mineral raw materials industry covering more than 42 different metals and minerals and employing 350.000 directly and about four times as many indirectly, Euromines welcomes a European Green Deal to put Europe on the right track to a sustainable future. We also believe that an updated Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change should focus both on prioritizing policy areas and actions where EU interventions can be most effective as well as on assessing how to increase ambitions in a manner that best contributes to sustainable growth and enhances economic competitiveness.

In this context Euromines is prepared to take the necessary steps and bring its value added to a climate-resilient society, fully adapted to the unavoidable impacts of climate change, with reinforced adaptive capacity and minimal vulnerability.

The first segment of most value chains, the raw minerals sector is a supplier of critical materials and products to many sectors of the economy. With regards to climate change adaptation, the European minerals sector secures the availability of essential materials needed for a climate neutral, service and welfare orientated, circular and resource efficient economy. For example, the new infrastructure for alternative energies requires an increased use of metals and minerals, in particular steel for pipelines; copper and graphite for electricity cables, generators and electric motors; aluminium, primarily for electricity cables; and a host of other metals and minerals including phosphorous, potassium and nitrogen for biomass production. Also, solar photovoltaic panels and thermal systems use a combination of up to 22 non-ferrous metals, silicon, chemicals (e.g. organic electrolytes) and a specific type of flat glass.

A continuously changing climate generates a series of risks to mining operations especially because these industries are often located in challenging geographic areas, they rely on fixed assets with very long lifespans, include global integrated supply chains and must deal with environmental and climate sensitive resources. Increased temperatures, changes in precipitation, sea level rise, earthquakes and extreme events have already become stressors with the potential to negatively affect the mining activity.

The European metals and minerals industry is already dedicated to identifying and assessing risks so that disruption and damage arising from acute or chronic effects of climate change are minimized. At the same time, we actively contribute and support all stakeholders along the value chain to:

  • improve knowledge of climate impacts (e.g. through increased awareness and better access to knowledge of individual and collective climate risks);
  • reinforce planning and climate risk management in the public and private sector (e.g. through risk assessments and helping to close the climate protection gap via risk-transfer mechanisms);
  • accelerate action with a focus on solutions (in addition to understanding), on deploying innovation (in addition to research), on implementation (in addition to planning), and on prevention (in addition to ex-post).

Disclaimer

EUROMINES - European Association of Mining Industries published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 21:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pFlorida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York
RE
05:36pEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : is committed to substantially contribute to climate change adaptation
PU
05:01pCHINA : The Bubble That Never Pops' Review: Arrested Development
DJ
04:36pCENTRICA : 21 Jul 2020 Cornwall's first smart-grid wind turbine to generate renewable energy from September Company
PU
04:16pCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Federal Reserve, Manufacturing, GDP
DJ
03:02pBitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June
RE
02:51pWESTERN MAGNESIUM : Announces Convertible Note Financing
PU
02:30pModerna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
RE
01:58pU.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
2TUI AG : TUI : cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9
3SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD. : China's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada
4THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Private-Equity Executives Pour $92 Million Into 2020 Races
5DATAMETREX AI LIMITED : DATAMETREX AI : Chairman Announces Private Share Sale to Position Sophisticated High N..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group