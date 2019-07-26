Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Earnings Help Europe Stocks Rebound, With Vodafone And Vivendi Rallying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 11:07am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Well-received earnings on both sides of the Atlantic drove a gain in European stocks on Friday, helping to rebound from a rough session.

After ending Thursday with its biggest percentage decline in about three weeks, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% to 390.76.

The U.K. FTSE 100 added 0.8% to 7,547.09, the French CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,607.91, and the German DAX rose 0.4% to 12,408.52.

"The move up in equities in the first half was largely driven by interest rates but there are tentative signs that growth expectations are bottoming out: this week, while macro data have been weak and the earnings season mild, sentiment has improved towards some selected cyclicals," said strategists at Goldman Sachs.

What's moving markets

Earnings beats for Google owner Alphabet and Intel helped lift U.S. stocks on Friday, with second-quarter GDP data coming in slightly ahead of forecasts.

The cloud over the lack of consensus at the European Central Bank lingered over markets, though most expect Mario Draghi to push through interest-rate cuts before he hands the baton to Christine Lagarde who takes over as president of the ECB. "We think Draghi will use his last two press conferences ... to push through some easing and pave the way for Christine Lagarde toward a potential sovereign QE program, if it becomes necessary," said Ricardo Garcia, chief economist for the eurozone for the UBS Chief Investment Office.

After Thursday's wild ride, the euro traded at $1.1124, vs. $1.1149. The Trump administration has ruled out intervening in currency markets, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday.

Focus stocks

Vodafone Group (VOD.LN) shares jumped over 9% as the mobile phone giant set out plans to separate its European tower infrastructure business , possibly by an initial public offering. It also reported a slight decline in fiscal first-quarter revenue and confirmed its earnings guidance.

Vivendi shares gained 5% as the French media conglomerate reported an operating profit rise of 28% on a 7% gain in comparable revenue in the first half. Universal Music Group drove Vivendi's profitability, on new releases from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and the Japanese band King & Prince, as well as continued sales of the soundtrack from A Star is Born and albums from Queen.

Pearson shares rose 5%, as the educational publisher lifted its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year , helped by lower finance charges and taxes than anticipated and sales growth at its online degree program unit.

Nestle shares (NESN.EB) rose 2.1% as pet-care sales and the launch of Starbucks products in 14 markets helped drive what it calls underlying EPS by 15% in the first half and comparable sales by 3.6% .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.57% 5610.05 Real-time Quote.18.76%
DAX 0.50% 12419.9 Delayed Quote.17.08%
EURO STOXX 50 0.48% 3524.41 Delayed Quote.17.71%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON SUGAR 0.70% 315.2 End-of-day quote.-5.63%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.08% 90.53 Delayed Quote.27.15%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.76% 104.04 Delayed Quote.28.12%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.11% 2467 End-of-day quote.1.98%
PEARSON 5.89% 927 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
VIVENDI 6.03% 26.19 Real-time Quote.16.07%
VIVENDI SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 10.23% 146 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
11:07aEUROPE MARKETS: Earnings Help Europe Stocks Rebound, With Vodafone And Vivendi Rallying
DJ
10:38aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise After GDP Shows Slower Growth, Busy Earnings Week Winds Down
DJ
10:10aTSX higher as energy companies rise
RE
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Poor performance from Commodities Related Stocks
TI
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
09:44aLONDON MARKETS: Vodafone Shares Surge On Possible Tower IPO As Anglo American Hit By Stake Sale
DJ
09:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher on GDP Data, Earnings
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group