EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Advance As Traders Return To Italian Equities

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Europe stocks trade higher on Wednesday, with traders bidding higher risky assets in early action.

After losing ground on Tuesday amid political upheaval in Italy, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.46% to 373.00, led by oil giants including BP and Total . Banks also gained ground.

Italy's FTSE MIB , up about 12% for the year, rose 0.77% to 20643.95 as the nation waits for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to decide whether to hold fresh elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday.

The German DAX added 0.37% to 11694.15, the French CAC 40 gained 0.61% to 5377.37 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to 7153.61.

Markets were awaiting fresh data on U.S. existing home sales, and after the European close, the release of minutes from the last Fed meeting.

After a 173-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday, U.S. stock futures were higher.