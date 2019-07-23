Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Approach Seven-month High On U.S., China Optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 05:41am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

European stocks on Wednesday rose to nearly a seven-month high, helped by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and an agreement for increased spending in the world's largest economy.

Up about 16% for the year, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.6% to 390.10.

The FTSE 100 advanced 0.7% to 7,565.18.

The German DAX rose 1.2% to 12,435.58, France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% to 5,590.24, and Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.7% to 21,896.62.

What's moving markets

Europe stocks got a bid from the successful resolution of the looming debt ceiling issue in the U.S. The deal reached by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lift federal spending for the next two years, and push back the debt ceiling issue until 2021. The deal still needs to be approved by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to go into effect.

Also helping was a report in The South China Morning Post that a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3019604/us-trade-war-negotiators-likely-visit-china-next-week-first) is likely to visit Beijing next week, for the first face-to-face meetings since the G20. An in-person meeting between Lighthizer, Mnuchin and Vice-Premier Liu He, who leads China's negotiation team, would be seen as a positive step towards reducing trade tensions, the report said.

Due later will be the International Monetary Fund's world economic outlook and U.S. existing home sales.

Active stocks

Daimler shares (DAI.XE) rallied nearly 4% in Frankfurt as the Mercedes maker said Beijing Automotive Group Co. has taken a 5% equity interest. The two companies already are partners in China.

Computer peripheral maker Logitech (LOGN.EB) jumped 6% in Swiss trade after confirming 2020 targets for sales growth and operating income.

Norsk Hydro (NHY.OS) climbed nearly 6% in Oslo as the aluminum giant said its underlying earnings before interest and tax slumped 68% to 875 million Norwegian kronor in the second quarter. A previously disclosed cyber attack will cost the company between 250 millio nand 300 million kronor. The stock is still down 17% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.56% 5597.19 Real-time Quote.17.37%
DAIMLER AG 3.40% 47.65 Delayed Quote.0.28%
DAX 1.15% 12432.06 Delayed Quote.16.39%
EURO STOXX 50 0.77% 3517.51 Delayed Quote.15.95%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.30% 1833 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL 7.42% 41.43 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 4.76% 32.15 Delayed Quote.-22.32%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.60% 390.15 Delayed Quote.14.69%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.98% 98.29 Delayed Quote.17.42%
WTI 0.23% 56.2 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:41aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Approach Seven-month High On U.S., China Optimism
DJ
04:54aEUROPE : Upbeat earnings lift European shares, autos zoom
RE
04:44aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Global mood, weaker pound lift FTSE 100
RE
04:29aGlobal Stocks Gain on U.S. Moves on Budget, Trade
DJ
12:15aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Most tick higher on hopes of policy easing
RE
07/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Gains, Encouraging Trade-talk News
DJ
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Higher at Start of Busy Week
DJ
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech leads U.S. stocks higher; oil gains
RE
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech leads U.S. stocks higher; oil gains
RE
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tech leads U.S. stocks higher; oil gains
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
5BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group