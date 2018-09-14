Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Finish Week Stronger, But Danske Bank Comes Under Pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch , Anneken Tappe

Investec surges after announcing spinoff of asset-management unit

European stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday, though losses in the financial sector were keeping a lid on gains as Danske Bank AS tumbled on news of a U.S. probe.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 closed 0.2% higher at 377.10, after Thursday's loss of 0.2%.

For the week, the pan-European gauge was so far up 1%, but down 2.7% year to date.

Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.6% to 12,124.33, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 5,352.57. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,304.04.

The euro traded at $1.1638, down from $1.1691 late Thursday, while the British pound was changing hands at $1.3074, down from $1.3109.

What is driving the market?

Europe stocks took inspiration from a largely positive session across Asia , and an upbeat one in the U.S. on Thursday , even as U.S. stocks traded in negative territory Friday after the European close on the back of a Bloomberg report indicated that President Donald Trump wanted to proceed with new import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

A fresh round of trade talks could take place later this month after the White House reportedly extended an invitation to Chinese officials , which had improved sentiment around trade. As well the Turkish central bank's move to bolster its currency on Thursday also helped foster some appetite for risk.

In the U.K., Brexit was in the headlines again after Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney reportedly told Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet on Thursday that a no-deal exit from the European Union would cripple the country's economy .

Don't miss:A top London startup's CEO flags the biggest Brexit threat to his industry

What are strategists saying?

Earlier in the European session, Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADS Securities, said in a note to clients: "Encouraging news that Trump's administration seeks to start negotiating with China again to resolve their trade differences is helping investors' sentiment."

Stock movers

Banks were in the spotlight, with Danske Bank closed down 1.1% after The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-probes-danske-bank-over-money-laundering-allegations-1536924529?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2) that the U.S. was probing money laundering allegations. Citigroup Inc.(C) and Deutsche Bank(DBK.XE) were also identified by that whistleblower as being involved in the transactions, the report said.

Shares of Deutsche Bank fell 0.2%, while Citigroup was up 0.5% in U.S. trading.

Shares of Investec surged to finish the day 8.4% higher, and as the best performer in the Stoxx Europe 600 after the investment bank said it would spin off and separately list its asset-management unit.

Ryanair Holdings PLC closed 1.2% up. The airline said it was close to reaching a collective labor agreement with its Italian-based cabin crew.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.46% 5352.57 Real-time Quote.0.29%
DANSKE BANK -1.05% 169.95 Delayed Quote.-28.91%
DAX 0.57% 12124.33 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.65% 9.783 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
EURO STOXX 50 0.33% 3344.63 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INVESTEC 8.36% 525.2 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
NIKKEI 225 1.17% 23094.67 Real-time Quote.0.28%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.14% 13.05 End-of-day quote.-12.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:17pWall Street falls as Trump greenlights China tariffs
RE
07:15pTrade conflict looms but higher rates, oil prices help some stocks
RE
07:15pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Finish Week Stronger, But Danske Bank Comes Under Pressure
DJ
07:14pTrade conflict looms but higher rates, oil prices help some stocks
RE
06:31pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE tracks Europe higher; Shire shines
RE
06:26pEUROPE : European shares score best week since July
RE
06:24pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Turn Lower, Threatening Win Streak, As Trade Worries Resurface
DJ
05:09pTariffs threaten market-leading tech, consumer stocks
RE
04:30pTSX flat as tech gains offset energy losses
RE
03:27pTrade Prospects Lift Global Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.