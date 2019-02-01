Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Flat, Hampered By Losses In Italy And Spain

02/01/2019 | 09:20am EST

By Emily Horton

Deutsche Bank fell in the wake of earnings

Europe's benchmark index struggled to break even on Friday, held back by losses in the Italian and Spanish markets.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG fell after the German lender reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Friday, but other European banks generally were higher.

How did markets perform?

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.1% to 358.44, after surging 6.2% over January.

Germany's DAX 30 was flat at 11,171.62 while the FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 7,000.14 and France's CAC 40 nudged up 0.1% to 4,998.30. But Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index dropped 1.4% and Spain's IBEX lost 0.8%.

The euro was up slightly, fetching $1.1472 from $1.1449 late on Thursday night in New York. Meanwhile, the pound dropped to $1.3058 from $1.3111.

What drove the markets?

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI data suggested that manufacturing in China slowed in January, adding to investor worries that China's sluggish economy is having a global impact. Asia, Europe and the U.S. are already struggling to adjust to changes in demand and shifting export patterns caused by China's slowdown, The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-slowdown-causes-recoils-in-growth-around-the-globe-11548932400) reported.

What shares were active?

Deutsche Bank dropped 3.5% after its earnings report and merger rumors with Commerzbank continued to swirl.

Among other European banks, Danske Bank gained 3.1% and Metro Bank firmed 2.%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria fell 0.9% even as the Spanish bank reported a net profit for its last quarter , beating expectations.

Sweden's Electrolux AB(ELUXY) reported a net profit that beat market expectations. Its stock surged more than 11%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Series B (NOVO-B.KO) added 4.1% after it posted a fourth-quarter rise in earnings .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -1.67% 5.17 End-of-day quote.11.53%
CAC 40 0.13% 5000.8 Real-time Quote.5.16%
DANSKE BANK 4.11% 125.6 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
DAX -0.05% 11176.44 Delayed Quote.5.82%
DEUTSCHE BANK -2.50% 7.563 Delayed Quote.11.18%
EURO STOXX 50 0.02% 3162.5 Delayed Quote.5.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IBEX 35 -0.16% 9056.7 End-of-day quote.6.22%
METRO BANK PLC 2.12% 1110 Delayed Quote.-35.79%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.37% 88.32 Delayed Quote.7.75%
