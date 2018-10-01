EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Get A Boost From U.S-Canada Trade-deal News

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

London stocks fail to pick up on positive sentiment

European stocks were mostly higher on Monday, as investors used a trade deal worked out between the U.S. and Canada as an excuse to pick up some beaten down stocks. Gains were notable in Italy, where the market rebounded from a sharp selloff last week.

What are markets doing?

After suffering its worst daily drop since late June 2016 on Friday owing to budget worries, Italy's FTSE MIB index was on the rebound rising 0.6% to 20,839.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% to 384.64, after Friday's loss of 0.9% spurred by concerns over Italy . The index gained 0.9% for the quarter.

Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.9% to 12,354.26, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.4% to 5,516.73. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lagged, mostly unchanged at 7,501.89.

The euro slipped to $1.1591 from $1.1605 late Friday in New York, while the pound was steady against the dollar at $1.3027 from $1.3030 late Friday in New York

What is driving the market?

European stocks moved into positive territory after a sluggish start, inspired by gains for U.S. stocks after a last-minute deal was hammered that will allow Canada to join the accord reached by Mexico and the U.S. in late August. The news removed some uncertainty over trade, a topic that has weighed on the market over the past few months, even as investors have proven adept at shaking off those headlines.

Italy remained in the spotlight after the government announced budget targets for 2019 that were higher than expected last week, putting the country on a collision course with Brussels over European Union fiscal rules. Concerns over Italy triggered sharp losses for Italian banks, which spread across the entire sector on Friday.

Along with stock gains on Monday the yield on the 10-year Italian bond was last up 4.1 basis points to 3.189%. But investors will likely stay glued to updates from the country. Over the weekend, the country's finance minister released gross domestic growth forecasts that assume growth of 1.6% for 2019 and 1.7% in 2020, with some analysts saying those numbers were optimistic.

Elsewhere data showed eurozone unemployment neared a decade-low in August, with the jobless rate dropping to 8.1%.

Investors will keep a close eye on Brexit-related headlines as the Conservative party conference gets under way this week, with Prime Minister Theresa May under pressure over her Chequers plan for the future of U.K. and EU relations.

Stock movers

Topping the list of decliners, Ryanair Holdings PLC slumped 11% after the cut-rate airline cut its full-year guidance by 12%, citing negative effects from higher oil prices and strikes. The news weighed on other airlines, with fellow budget airline easyJet dropping 3%, while Air France-KLM falling 3.7%.

On the gainers side, shares of Linde climbed 5.5%, after China's antitrust authority approved its approved merger with Praxair Inc . (PX) .

Auto stocks rose on upbeat trade news, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles climbing 3.3%, Saab AB (SAAB-B.SK) up 2.7%. Daimler gained 1%.