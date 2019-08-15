Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Inch Higher After Pounding Over Economy Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:46am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Europe stocks nudged higher at the start of trade on Thursday, holding ground after the previous day's battering on fears for the global economy in the wake of weak German and Chinese data.

After a 1.68% tumble on Wednesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.16% to 366.76.

The German DAX added 0.24% to 11519.94 and the French CAC 40 gained 0.27% to 5265.33.

The U.K. FTSE 100 , weighed down by companies trading without the right to the next dividend payment, fell 0.12% to 7139.45,

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of data on weekly jobless claims and readings of manufacturing sentiment in New York and Philadelphia.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.02% 5248.5 Real-time Quote.12.62%
DAX 0.30% 11522.38 Delayed Quote.11.28%
EURO STOXX 50 0.15% 3293.06 Delayed Quote.11.07%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:56aGlobal Stocks Waver Amid Recession Fears
DJ
03:46aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Inch Higher After Pounding Over Economy Fears
DJ
03:29aEUROPE : European shares steady after steep sell-off
RE
03:23aRecession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise
RE
03:04aGlobal stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
RE
02:06aStocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
RE
12:41aGlobal Stocks Fall on Recession Fears
DJ
12:32aSE ASIA STOCKS : Track global selloff on recession fears; Philippines sinks
RE
08/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Global Recession Fears
DJ
08/14Global stocks, oil plunge on growing signs of global slowdown
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rattled, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5CARLSBERG A/S (ADR) : CARLSBERG A/S : 1st Half Revenue Rose 6.5% Amid Strong Growth in Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group