EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Inch Higher After Pounding Over Economy Fears

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Europe stocks nudged higher at the start of trade on Thursday, holding ground after the previous day's battering on fears for the global economy in the wake of weak German and Chinese data.

After a 1.68% tumble on Wednesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.16% to 366.76.

The German DAX added 0.24% to 11519.94 and the French CAC 40 gained 0.27% to 5265.33.

The U.K. FTSE 100 , weighed down by companies trading without the right to the next dividend payment, fell 0.12% to 7139.45,

U.S. stock futures rose ahead of data on weekly jobless claims and readings of manufacturing sentiment in New York and Philadelphia.