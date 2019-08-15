Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

'Smart' clothing can boost wearable tech - Singapore researchers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 05:33am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Researchers in Singapore have invented 'smart' clothing they say can boost signals and save battery life on wireless devices such as headphones and smart watches.

The invention called "metamaterial" allows radio waves like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to glide across clothing between wearable devices instead of radiating outwards in all directions.

This means sensors and wearable technology such as Apple Watches and AirPods can establish stronger connections faster and save energy, the scientists at National University of Singapore said.

"This T-shirt increases the wireless connectivity of devices around my body by 1,000 times," said assistant professor John Ho, donning a sports shirt laced with comb-shaped strips of the metamaterial textile.

Ho, who oversaw a 10-member team that developed the technology over a year, said it could be used for measuring the vital signs of athletes or hospital patients.

It could also keep signals more secure by transmitting sensitive information close to the body and away from potential eavesdroppers on the radio waves, the scientists said.

The Singapore team have obtained a provisional patent on the design of the textile, which can be washed, dried and ironed like normal clothing and costs just a few dollars per metre to produce.

(Reporting by Yiming Woo; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Karishma Singh and Darren Schuettler)

By Yiming Woo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.98% 202.75 Delayed Quote.27.10%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD. -1.82% 16.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD -2.15% 5.45 End-of-day quote.-4.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
05:33a'Smart' clothing can boost wearable tech - Singapore researchers
RE
05:32aChina says has to take counter-measures to latest U.S. tariffs
RE
05:32aSWMA AUG 15, 2019 9 : 10 AM CET + 0.4 % 368.50 SEK The Share
PU
05:32aDISCOVERY : Health releases key trends in birth rates as well as the costs associated with pregnancy, birth and new babies
PU
05:32aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - OneSavings Bank plc
PU
05:32a15TH AUG '19 : Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on August 14, 2019 More
PU
05:32aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif to Finland
PU
05:32aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019
AQ
05:30aINNOFACTOR OYJ : selected by Epiroc Rock Drills AB as service provider for directory services
AQ
05:29aCORRECTION : Norwegian finans holding asa: updated version of report for the second quarter 2019
AQ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
3TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Wind turbine maker Vestas focuses on bulgi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group