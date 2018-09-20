EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Post 5th Straight Gain For Longest Win Streak Since July

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Banks, mining stocks lead the gainers for a second day

Europe's main stock gauge ended higher on Thursday, logging a fifth day of gains for the index, as banks and mining stocks once again did the heavy lifting.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%, after Wednesday's gain of 0.3% , to end at 382.63. The five-day win streak is the since a six-day run that ended July 10. The index is up 1.6% over the course of the five-day run.

Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.9% to finish at 12,326.48, while France's CAC 40 jumped 1.1% to 5,451.59. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to close at 7,367.32.

The euro rose to $1.1756 from $1.1673 late in New York Wednesday, while the pound was at its strongest since mid-July , buying $1.3244, compared with $1.3143 late Wednesday.

What is driving the market?

U.K. retail sales for August beat forecasts, driving the pound higher, while Brexit concerns continued to cloud the investor horizon. A European Union summit in Salzburg was under way, with leaders hoping to nudge Prime Minister Theresa May and stalled Brexit talks to a solution.

Growing optimism over the trade picture continued to drive some gains, with metals stocks again acting as support for the overall European index. President Donald Trump earlier this week reiterated a hard-line stance on China, announcing another $267 billion in duties on China, while China responded with tariffs of 5% to 10% on $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

What are strategists saying?

"The fears over US-China trade are likely to persist from some time yet, but with the likes of copper (-17%), zinc (-27%), and lead (-20%) trading substantially down on the year, those with a longer-term view will see this as a great buying opportunity," said Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, in a note to clients.

Stock movers

A swath of banks underpinned the main European index, led by a 1.4% climb for Nordea Bank (NDA.SK), a 3.1% gain for Svenska Handelsbanken AB , a 1.7% rise for Banco Santander (SAN) and a 2.5% gain for BNP Paribas.

Shares of Rio Tinto surged 2.5% after the global mining company announced said it would return the proceeds of the sale of coal assets via buybacks to the tune of $3.2 billion .

Autos also climbed, with Daimler up 1.6%, Volkswagen AG gaining 0.9% and Volvo AB (VOLV-B.SK) advancing 2.2%. Also, Aston Martin priced its London listing , valuing the luxury-car maker between at up to 5.07 billion pounds ($6.66 billion).