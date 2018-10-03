Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rebound Amid Hopes Over Italy-EU Budget Resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:20pm CEST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch , Donato Paolo Mancini

Banks lead the gainers, Aston Martin shares stall

European markets closed solidly higher Wednesday, driven by hopes that Italy's budget deficit could be lowered, though concerns about the country's debt and budget plan still capped investors' confidence.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% to 383.84, after a drop of 0.5% on Tuesday .

Regional gains were led by Italy's FTSE MIB index up 0.8% to finish at 20,736.01. On the downside, Greece's ASX Composite showed steep declines among European benchmarks, ending off 2.1% to 666.84.

German markets was closed for a holiday, while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.4% to 5,491.40, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 7,510.28, snapping a three-session skid.

The euro pared back much of an earlier run higher , trading at $1.1548 from $1.1549 late in New York on Tuesday, while the pound was flat at $1.2985 from $1.2980.

What is driving the market?

The Italian government officially plans on maintaining its deficit at 2.4% in the next three years, with further announcements on the issue are expected later Wednesday. Markets were cheered by a report in Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera (https://www.corriere.it/politica/18_ottobre_02/segnale-governo-bruxellesdeficit-24-2019-ma-poi-scende-ce01b162-c67f-11e8-8ad0-429d1e46ab5e.shtml?refresh_ce-cp) that the government's budget deficit target will be set at 2.4% of GDP in 2019, but decline to 2.2% in 2020 and 2.0% in 2021. That sent the euro soaring early in the day.

Investors in Italian markets are wary of a so-called "doom loop," whereby fragile balances between lenders and government finances come under further strain.

Italian banks have a high exposure to the country's bonds, while their European counterparts have gradually decreased their portfolios. The fear is that, if the rhetoric between Italy's government and the European Union worsens, that pressure could compound to levels that aren't sustainable.

Yields on Italian 10-year government bonds , also known as BTPs, were down 7.1 basis points to 3.350%, while the spread with 10-year German bonds edged lower.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May, who was delivered the keynote speech at the Conservative party conference (http://www.itv.com/news/2018-10-03/theresa-may-keynote-speech-conservative-party-conference/), said the U.K.'s post-Brexit future is "full of promise" and her Chequers plan was the only one that would work.

What are strategists saying?

"Volatility will remain high until we get the European Commission's decision, and the rating agency decisions [on Italy] that'll come later in October," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Geneva-based bank Union Bancaire Privée.

Esty Dwek, senior investment specialist at Natixis Investment Managers, said Italy adds to Europe's problems: "it is the European wall of worry: you have Brexit, you have Italy, then you have Turkey, and concerns about contagion to European banks."

What are strategists saying?

Banks led the gainers, notably Italian names such as Banco BPM, which rose 2.1% and shares of Spain's Banco Santander(SAN), which gained 1.8%. HSBC Holdings (HSBA.LN) rose 0.8%.

Tesco tumbled 8.6% after the grocer reported first-half operating profit that was below expectations .

Among smaller companies, shares of luxury auto maker Aston Martin (AML.LN)tumbled 4.7% in its debut in London .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMLIN -4.74% 1810 Delayed Quote.0.83%
BANCO BPM 2.13% 2.003 End-of-day quote.-25.15%
BANCO SANTANDER 1.82% 4.337 End-of-day quote.-21.67%
CAC 40 0.43% 5491.4 Real-time Quote.2.92%
EURO STOXX 50 0.49% 3405.48 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.84% 669.1 Delayed Quote.-13.48%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.27% 93.86 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
TESCO -8.59% 215 Delayed Quote.12.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
01:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs as financials gain; S&P nears record high
RE
01:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Eyes Record Finish While Dow Hits Intraday High On Solid Economic Data
DJ
01:20pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rebound Amid Hopes Over Italy-EU Budget Resolution
DJ
12:39pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE joins European bounce; Tesco falls
RE
12:15pItalian stocks lead Europe as budget deficit fears quelled
RE
11:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
11:34aWorld stocks rise amid Italy budget hopes, U.S. ADP jobs data boosts dollar
RE
11:33aStocks rise amid Italy budget hopes, U.S. ADP jobs data boosts dollar
RE
11:33aStocks rise amid Italy budget hopes, U.S. ADP jobs data boosts dollar
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.