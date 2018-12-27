Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Return From Christmas Break To Losses As BP, Pharmas Slump

12/27/2018 | 02:31pm CET

By Emily Horton

European markets struggled on Thursday, as weaker oil prices and signals of a struggle for Wall Street weighed on sentiment.

BP PLC and Siemens AG were among the biggest blue-chip decliners.

How are the markets performing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell by 1.1% to 331.53. The index finished 0.4% lower on Monday just before the markets closed for the Christmas break, a session that marked the weakest close since Nov. 8, 2016.

The German DAX slumped 2% to 10,405,28 and Italy's FTSE MIB dropped 1.4% to 18,137.87. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 slid 1.1% to 6,608.26, having finished 0.5% down on Christmas Eve.

Losses for France's CAC 40 were less intense, as that index eased 0.3% to 4,610.73.

As the dollar fell, the euro climbed to $1.1389, compared with $1.1353 in New York late on Monday, while the British pound was largely unchanged at $1.2636 from $1.2632.

What is driving markets?

U.S. stock futures fell Thursday , a day after a strong rally that reversed a battering for equities on Christmas Eve. Wednesday saw all three major indexes log the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, on a percentage basis, and it was the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges.

A series of statements from senior White House aides that Trump was not about to fire Jay Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, was received well by the markets on Wednesday , with the Dow soaring about 1,086 points after an afternoon rally.

Oil , both crude oil and Brent futures dropped, putting oil majors and market heavyweights under pressure.

Thursday marked the sixth day of the partial U.S. government shutdown, with neither President Donald Trump or the Democrats showing signs of softening its stance over the funding for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

What stocks are active?

Dragging the DAX lower, shares of industrial giant Siemens sank over 3%.

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) (NESN.EB) dropped 1.9%, while other heavyweights in the pharmaceutical sector -- Novartis (NOVN.EB) and Roche Holding dropped 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Software and fashion sectors were in the green Thursday, with Sage Group PLC (SGE.LN) was up 2.8% and luxury fashion house Burberry Group gaining 1.3%.

Heavyweight telecommunications company BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) dropped by 2%, while U.K. satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat led the index's decliners, with a 5.9% decline.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 0.99% 1685 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
CAC 40 -0.60% 4598.84 Real-time Quote.-12.92%
DAX -2.26% 10393.05 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.20% 2937.79 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INMARSAT -4.99% 369.6 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
NESTLÉ -3.05% 78.94 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
NOVARTIS -1.65% 82.14 Delayed Quote.1.34%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -2.51% 237.2 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
SIEMENS -2.97% 95.25 Delayed Quote.-15.48%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.00% 81.66 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC 2.61% 582 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
