EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rise On Hopes For End To Hong Kong Unrest

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Hopes for an end to unrest in Hong Kong gave a lift to European stocks on Wednesday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally withdrew the extradition bill that has sparked the nearly three-month old protests.

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.76% to 382.70.

Insurer Prudential plc , which according to FactSet last year got 29% of its revenue from Hong Kong, shot up 4.6%, and HSBC Holdings , which also received 29% of its revenue from Hong Kong, rose 1.7%.

The German DAX gained 0.81% to 12006.82, the French CAC 40 surged 1.05% to 5523.50 and the U.K. FTSE 100 gained 0.49% to 7304.12.

Of other movers, defense group Thales rose 5% even after guiding to the lower end of its sales outlook. Its first-half operating profit topped forecasts.

U.K. builder Barratt Developments skidded 4% as it said volumes would come in at the lower end of its medium term targets in the current year. Its pretax profit in the year ending June 30 rose 9%.