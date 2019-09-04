Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Rise On Hopes For End To Hong Kong Unrest

09/04/2019 | 11:12am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Hopes for an end to unrest in Hong Kong gave a lift to European stocks on Wednesday.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally withdrew the extradition bill that has sparked the nearly three-month old protests.

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.76% to 382.70.

Insurer Prudential plc , which according to FactSet last year got 29% of its revenue from Hong Kong, shot up 4.6%, and HSBC Holdings , which also received 29% of its revenue from Hong Kong, rose 1.7%.

The German DAX gained 0.81% to 12006.82, the French CAC 40 surged 1.05% to 5523.50 and the U.K. FTSE 100 gained 0.49% to 7304.12.

Of other movers, defense group Thales rose 5% even after guiding to the lower end of its sales outlook. Its first-half operating profit topped forecasts.

U.K. builder Barratt Developments skidded 4% as it said volumes would come in at the lower end of its medium term targets in the current year. Its pretax profit in the year ending June 30 rose 9%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -4.53% 594.4 Delayed Quote.34.40%
CAC 40 1.21% 5532.07 Real-time Quote.15.85%
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.07% 1324 Real-time Quote.8.26%
DAX 0.87% 12012.18 Delayed Quote.12.80%
EURO STOXX 50 0.81% 3447.15 Delayed Quote.14.17%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.79% 604.1 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 3.78% 1400 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.85% 382.97 Delayed Quote.12.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.85% 823.1 Delayed Quote.15.25%
THALES 5.41% 110 Real-time Quote.2.30%
