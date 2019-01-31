EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Set For Best Monthly Return In Two Years, But Weak Data Weighs On Final Session Of January

By Emily Horton

Nokia, BT, Unilever under pressure

Europe's major markets struggled for gains on Thursday, as investors weighed up fresh data showing weakness in the single-zone economy and enthusiasm faded over the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication that it may be finished with rate increases for now.

Banks led the decliners.

How did markets perform?

All major European stocks were in the red by Thursday afternoon, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.3% to 357.28, after finishing up 0.4% on Wednesday. For the month, the index was set to gain 5.8%, the best monthly return since December, according to FactSet.

Germany's DAX 30 (DAX) fell 0.7% to 11,104.74, while the FTSE 100 bucked a weaker trend, rising 0.5% to 6,973.01, France's CAC 40 was flat at 4,970.67 and Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index dropped 0.8% to 19,609.86.

The euro was up on Thursday, fetching $1.1493 from $1.1482 late on Wednesday night in New York. Meanwhile, the pound rose slightly to $1.3114 from $1.3114.

What drove the markets?

On Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it is holding any further interest rate rises , citing muted inflation. Wall Street stocks rallied on the news Wednesday, but enthusiasm had faded Thursday amid a huge load of earnings. Trade talks between Chinese and U.S. officials also kicked off in Washington.

Official data on Thursday showed the eurozone economy grew at the weakest pace in four years in 2018 as Italy fell into recession, with the region facing growing political tensions and the threat of weaker demand for its exports from China and the U.K.

On the Brexit front, Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, has warned U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May that any attempt to reopen Brexit negotiations with the EU will increase the chance of a disorderly Brexit, the Financial Times reported (https://www.ft.com/content/20e26db2-24af-11e9-8ce6-5db4543da632).

What shares were active?

Telecommunication stocks were under pressure on Thursday. Nokia Corp (NOK) announced it expects bumpy growth during 2019 due to the timings of 5G rollouts, leading to a 1.6% fall in the telecoms equipment maker's stock.

Meanwhile, BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN) dropped by 1.4% on the news that the company's adjusted earnings and revenue both declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Unilever lost nearly 3% after it warned of a tough year ahead .

In oil stocks, Royal Dutch Shell reported a profit rise , adding 3% to the company's stock.

Diageo PLC gained almost 4% after it approved further buybacks .

Fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB's (HM-B.SK)missed its forecast (Hennes%20%26%20Mauritz%20AB%27s) on Thursday, leading to a 1% drop in its share price.