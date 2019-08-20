Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Stuck After Two Days Of Gains

08/20/2019 | 05:35am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

Europe stocks on Tuesday hugged the flat line after two days of gains, supported by murmurings that fiscal policy could join monetary action in supporting the global economy.

Flipping between slight gains and losses, the Stoxx Europe 600 in mid-morning trade fell 0.1% to 373.76.

The German DAX fell 0.1% to 11701.11, the French CAC 40 was a touch lower at 5370.81 while the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7207.11.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher after a 250-point advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.

What's moving markets

Talk of fiscal stimulus was once again in the air, as the Washington Post reported that White House officials have begun talking about a temporary payroll tax cut, while Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for a 50 billion euro "shock" stimulus ahead of a key speech from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy's FTSE MIB fell 0.3%.

Both proposals have a long way to go before becoming policy. A spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Iowa Republican who leads the Senate Finance Committee, said he's not discussed a payroll tax cut -- and in any case, the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee also would need to support any legislation.

Focus stocks

AstraZeneca rose 1.5% after reporting that a late-stage trial of its Farxiga drug met its endpoint of significantly reducing the risk of cardiovascular death or worsening of heart failure.

French supermarket operator Casino Guichard-Perrachon climbed 3.8% as it said it's planning to sell 2 billion euros of assets, having already sold 2.1 billion euros.

Pandora shares rallied 5.1% in Copenhagen as the jeweler announced new restructuring measures after reporting a 50% profit drop in profit.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 1.58% 7398.44 Delayed Quote.23.97%
CAC 40 0.20% 5384.39 Real-time Quote.12.05%
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON 4.11% 37.33 Real-time Quote.-1.46%
DAX -0.15% 11716.66 Delayed Quote.10.95%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.96% 26135.79 Delayed Quote.12.04%
EURO STOXX 50 0.03% 3370.91 Delayed Quote.10.92%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 1.52% 7719.323313 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.35% 8002.812313 Delayed Quote.19.00%
PANDORA AS 6.09% 247.7 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
S&P 500 1.21% 2923.65 Delayed Quote.15.23%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.47% 92.75 Delayed Quote.10.46%
