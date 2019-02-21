EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Struggle Against Downbeat Earnings, Economic News

By Emily Horton

Centrica, BAE Systems, AP Moeller Maersk fall on earnings

Europe's markets were mixed on Thursday, struggling against a myriad of headwinds including weak economic data and earnings.

A batch of earnings data also drove action for a number of stocks, and leaned on some indexes.

How are markets performing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.2% to 370.75 on Thursday, after finishing up 0.7% on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 led the region's top decliners falling 0.9% to 7,180.85, pulled down by poorly received results from U.K. heavyweights Centrica and BAE Systems

Italy's FTSE MIB index was next, dropping by 0.3% to 20,247.76, while France's CAC 40 remained flat at 5,194.58.

Spain's IBEX 35 gained 0.1% to 9,188.80 and the German DAX (DAX) rose by 0.3% to 11,431.

The euro remained flat on Thursday, at $1.1334, while the pound climbed to $1.3066 from $1.3052 late in New York on Wednesday.

What's driving the markets?

Business surveys released Thursday showed the eurozone's manufacturing sector entered its first downturn since mid-2013, led by Germany. A batch of U.S. data was also released, which included weak durable goods orders and the Philly Fed manufacturing index that slid into negative territory .

Investors were reviewing a mixed bag of signals on Thursday, from fresh optimism over a trade truce between the U.S. and China, to minutes from the Federal Reserve that indicated a slightly higher chance of a rate increase this year than investors had anticipated.

What stocks are active?

Centrica slumped by 12%, after the FTSE 100 energy company warned it will struggle to reach cash flow targets in 2019 owing to exceptional charges . Although the company met its target for 2018, chief executive Iain Conn warned 2019 would be a challenge.

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) fell by 7%, after its fourth quarter profit missed expectations , a drop chief executive Soren Skou put down to "a challenging start to 2018". The world's largest container shipping company acts as a global gauge for trade, at a time when the U.S. and China trade negotiations are on going.

Shares of U.K. defence company BAE Systems dropped by 7%, despite reporting a 14% profit increase, after the weapons maker said that Germany's band on selling arms to Saudi Arabia could prove "difficult" for the company in the long run, City AM reported (http://www.cityam.com/273591/bae-systems-profits-up-despite-mixed-full-year-results).

Barclays, whose profits rose by a quarter in 2018 , added 0.4%. The U.K. bank booked group pre-tax profits of GBP3.49 billion last year, while revenues were flat. Analysts at Jefferies described the figures as "a bit dull but possibly good enough."