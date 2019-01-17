Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As SocGen Warns On Q4 Revenues

01/17/2019 | 05:40am EST

By Emily Horton

European indexes were in the red on Thursday, as French bank Société Générale SA announced it expected its fourth-quarter capital markets revenues to fall by around 20%.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote, freeing her to start cross-party discussions on finding a way forward on Brexit.

What are markets doing?

All major European indexes were down on Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 dropping by 0.1% to 350.10, after ending up 0.5% on Wednesday.

Germany's DAX (DAX) lost 0.4% to 10,887.31, Italy's FTSE MIB dropped by 0.3% to 19,423.37 and France's CAC 40 was down by 0.3% to 4,799.14. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 0.3% to 6,842.06.

The euro rose slightly to $1.1399 from $1.1393 late Wednesday in New York, while the British pound dropped to $1.2871 from $1.2878.

What is driving the market?

Banks were driving down stocks after Société Générale warned that its fourth quarter was affected by a challenging environment in global capital market s . The French bank expects revenue in this business to fall by around 20% in the fourth quarter and by 10% for 2018.

In the U.K., May is hoping to find a parliamentary consensus on Brexit that she can take back to Brussels for renegotiation, after her previous withdrawal agreement was roundly dismissed by politicians earlier in the week.

But the PM is likely to stick to the core outline of her failed deal, a strategy that Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., compared to "trying to resurrect a corpse".

In the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged President Donald Trump to delay his State of the Union address. Pelosi said that because of the current government shutdown, unfunded security agencies are ill-equipped to protect the government during the speech, The Wall Street Journal reports (https://www.wsj.com/articles/pelosi-asks-trump-to-delay-state-of-the-union-11547650192).

Which stocks were active?

French bank Société Générale lost 4% after its poor revenue predictions. Credit Suisse Group, Swiss Re AG (SSREY) and Nordea Bank ABP (NDAFI.HE) all lost around 0.4%.

Austrian listed Voestalpine AG was down by 6%, after the company cut its guidance for the 2019 financial year .

Auto stocks were also under pressure, with Germany's Volkswagen AG down by just under 2%.

Software company Sage Group PLC (SGE.LN) led the European gainers, jumping 6%, as strong revenues pushed its stock up. Experian added 1% on the news its revenues were up 9% , while Associated British Foods gained 5%.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 6.47% 2317 Delayed Quote.6.61%
CAC 40 -0.36% 4793.6 Real-time Quote.1.17%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -0.25% 12.07 Delayed Quote.12.04%
DAX -0.41% 10889.85 Delayed Quote.3.53%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.40% 3065.65 Delayed Quote.2.22%
EXPERIAN 1.89% 1909 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -3.66% 29.11 Real-time Quote.8.59%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.03% 87.78 Delayed Quote.4.54%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC 5.90% 628 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.39% 142.9 Delayed Quote.4.30%
