News : Markets
EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Follow Wall Street Lower Over Fed, Earnings Jitters

01/28/2019 | 10:28am EST

By Emily Horton

Tesco PLC's stock tanks after U. K. grocer says 9,000 jobs could be cut as a part of turnaround

European stocks fell Monday, as investor jitters returned ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, and earnings disappointment from U.S. heavyweight Caterpillar Inc. weighed on U.S. equities.

Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) stocks jumped after a possible technology tie-up was reported.

What are markets doing?

All major European indexes were in the red, with the Stoxx Europe 600 losing nearly 1% to 354.42, after finishing up 0.2% for the previous week.

France's CAC 40 lost 0.9% to 4,882.86, Germany's DAX 30 dropped by 0.6% to 11,211.90. Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index fell by 0.9% to 19,618, while the FTSE 100 lost nearly 0.9% to 6,748.90.

The euro rose Monday, fetching $1.1433 from $1.1413 late in New York on Friday.

The British pound dropped to $1.3142 from $1.3200 seen in late trading in New York on Friday.

What's driving the market?

Investors were nervous ahead of scheduled trade talks between the U.S. and China, led by Vice Premier Liu He in Washington later this week, and the Federal Reverse meeting on Wednesday.

After the partial government shutdown in the U.S. came to an end on Sunday, President Donald Trump said he doubts congress will be able to produce a deal over the border-wall funding that he would accept and promised he would build the wall anyway, possibly by emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, heavyweight industrial group Caterpillar in the U.S. missed fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, driving shares down and weighing on Wall Street . Those losses triggered deeper drops for Europe markets.

What stock are active?

Ocado gained 2.2% and Marks & Spencer (MKS.LN) rose by 1%, after the Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/content/c5e66c2e-227e-11e9-b329-c7e6ceb5ffdf) reported that the retailer and online supermarket were exploring a technology tie up.

Tesco lost over 2% after the retailer said up to 9,000 jobs could be at risk as the U.K. grocer plans to close fresh-food counters at 90 of its stores as part of its turnaround effort.

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) shot up 3.8% after the industrial tool maker posted a forecast-beating 25% rise in fourth-quarter net profit .

Heavyweight miner Rio Tinto climbed almost 1%

In oil stocks, Tullow Oil dropped by 2.3% and BP lost 2.4% as oil prices came under renewed pressure.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -2.15% 495.3 Delayed Quote.2.21%
CAC 40 -0.89% 4882.34 Real-time Quote.4.12%
CATERPILLAR -7.79% 126.57 Delayed Quote.7.70%
DAX -0.54% 11220.41 Delayed Quote.6.85%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.79% 3137.58 Delayed Quote.5.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 0.97% 292.8 Delayed Quote.17.31%
OCADO GROUP PLC 2.77% 969.8 Delayed Quote.19.80%
RIO TINTO 1.62% 3939.5 Delayed Quote.3.97%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.20% 88.54 Delayed Quote.7.94%
TESCO -1.38% 222 Delayed Quote.18.31%
TULLOW OIL -3.83% 189.1 Delayed Quote.9.97%
