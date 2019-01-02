Log in
News : Markets
EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets In The Red As Asian Declines, Gloomy Investment Sentiment Wreak Havoc

01/02/2019 | 03:15pm CET

By Emily Horton

European markets began 2019 with Wednesday losses as a downbeat trading day in Asia, including worrisome Chinese data, played havoc with global market sentiment.

Software company Micro Focus International PLC was Europe's biggest loser, falling by 4%. Mining and oil stocks also came under selling pressure.

How are markets trading?

The Stoxx Europe 600 lost 1.7% to 331.97 on Wednesday, after finishing 2018 down 13.2%.

France's CAC was the biggest regional loser, falling by 2.6% to 10,393.65. U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell by 1.9% to 6,600.61, followed closely by Italy's FTSE MIB index which lost 1.8%, while Germany's DAX 30 dropped by 1.6%.

The euro slid to $1.1445 from $1.1466 late in New York on Monday. The pound fell to $1.2698 from $1.2745.

What is driving the markets?

A temporary administrators has been appointed by the European Central Bank has for troubled Italian lender Banca Carige SpA, after the majority of the bank's board members resigned on Wednesday, CNBC reported (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/02/italys-watchdog-reportedly-suspends-trading-in-carige-shares.html).

Asian stock markets tumbled after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing weakening. The Chinese manufacturing downturn "raises a few red flags," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy at Mizuho Bank. The slide is "not entirely surprising given more challenging global trade conditions," but it is "potentially symptomatic of far sharper underlying demand pullback," said Varathan.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on Democrats in an attempt to complete a funding debate over a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, formally inviting them on Wednesday to a bipartisan meeting at the White House amid a partial government shutdown, the Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/white-house-invites-congressional-leaders-to-meet-with-trump-wednesday-11546374858).

Pharmaceutical companies started off the New Year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs , with Allergan PLC increasing its prices by nearly 10% on more than two dozen products, according to a new analysis.

What stocks are active?

Software company Micro Focus International PLC topped the European stock market losers, falling by just over 4%.

Mining and oil stocks also felt the heat, with BHP Grou and Tullow Oil both lost close to 4%. In banking, Standard Chartered fell by 3%.

Travel provider TUI rose by just under 2% and hearing aid manufacturer GN Group (GN.KO) gained almost 3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGAN PLC 0.65% 133.66 Delayed Quote.-18.29%
BANCA CARIGE SPA 15.38% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHP GROU 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
BHP GROUP PLC -3.58% 1592.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DAX -0.65% 10488.44 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.01% 2971.22 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GN STORE NORD 4.89% 255.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC -1.95% 1356 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STANDARD CHARTERED -2.26% 595.4 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.00% 82.21 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
TUI 3.13% 12.685 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TULLOW OIL -2.21% 175.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
