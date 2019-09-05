Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Rally On Trade Hopes And Signs Of Brexit Delay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

By Mark Cobley

European markets mostly rose on Thursday morning, following gains across most of Asia and on Wall Street yesterday, after China said trade talks with the U.S. will resume in October .

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6% after China's commerce ministry said in a statement that vice-premier Liu He had spoken with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and agreed on further negotiations to try to conclude a trade dispute that has rattled global markets for months.

Germany's benchmark DAX index gained 0.9%, despite news that German manufacturing orders had slumped in July by more than expected . France's CAC 40 also rose 0.9%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was the only European market to decline , falling by 0.7% as the country's political turmoil deepened. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a series of crunch parliamentary votes on Tuesday and Wednesday , paving the way for an election in the coming weeks or months that may determine the fate of Brexit.

But the British pound rallied by 0.6% on investors' hopes that setbacks for the strongly pro-Brexit Johnson mean that the chances of a disorderly and rapid EU exit for the U.K. have diminished.

Among individual stocks, U.K. regional banking group CYBG was the worst decliner in Europe, as its shares plunged 21% after it reported a larger-than-expected bill of GBP300 million to GBP450 million ($500 million) from penalties tied to the past mis-selling of payment protection insurance, a widespread banking scandal in the U.K. Analysts at Jefferies said that the credibility of the bank's management "is challenged on PPI, and investors are likely to avoid this share until results on November 28".

Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR.OS) was the region's top gainer, with shares climbing 8% after it announced a $5 billion stock buyback program. Shares in French aerospace group Dassault Aviation rose by 7.9% after it reported strong results, and U.K.-listed engineering investment company Melrose Industries gained 6.7% after its losses halved, indicating a turnaround plan is working.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.95% 5585.01 Real-time Quote.15.54%
CYBG -20.44% 110.45 Delayed Quote.-22.76%
DASSAULT AVIATION 7.63% 1427 Real-time Quote.9.42%
DAX 0.79% 12120.68 Delayed Quote.13.88%
EQUINOR ASA 8.54% 168.35 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.59% 0.8962 Delayed Quote.0.92%
EURO STOXX 50 0.80% 3478.59 Delayed Quote.13.97%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 6.16% 196.95 Delayed Quote.13.21%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 3.07% 235 Delayed Quote.1.74%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.59% 385.54 Delayed Quote.12.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.63% 828.97 Delayed Quote.15.35%
WTI 0.21% 56.09 Delayed Quote.20.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:21aEUROPE : European stocks hit one-month highs on news of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:15aEUROPE : European stocks hit one-month highs on news of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
07:02aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Rally On Trade Hopes And Signs Of Brexit Delay
DJ
06:28aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as U.S.-China trade talk plans buoy sentiment
RE
06:19aGlobal Stocks Rally on New Trade Talks
DJ
05:19aGlobal Stocks Rally on New Trade Talks
DJ
05:02aThyssenkrupp to leave Germany's blue chip index DAX, MTU Aero joins
RE
04:38aHKEX halts derivatives trading on 'connectivity' issues; stocks slip
RE
04:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks trading ex-dividend knock FTSE 100 lower; industrials rise
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European stocks hit one-month highs on trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group