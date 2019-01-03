Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Shocked By Apple Downgrade

01/03/2019 | 11:05am CET

By Emily Horton

European stocks opened lower on Thursday as a surprise sales downgrade from Apple jolted markets.

As a result, the technology sector led the decline, with Switzerland's Ams AG losing 20%.

What are markets doing?

All European markets were struggling on Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 dropping 0.6% to 335.16, having finished down 0.1% the previous day.

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX 30 both lost 0.8% and Italy's FTSE MIB was 0.6% off the pace at 18,233.13.

In the U.K., the FTSE 100 index of leading shares was down by 0.3% at 6,714.13.

The euro was up to $1.1382, having finished at $1.1466 late Wednesday in New York.The British pound was down to $1.2561 from $1.2745.

What is driving the market?

In a rare move, Apple downgraded its revenue projections to $84 billion for the quarter, about 9% less than the $91.3 billion estimate from analysts polled by FactSet.

In a letter to shareholders, Apple's CEO Tim Cook attributed the projected fall to China's slowing economy and recent U.S. tariffs on more than $200 million worth of Chinese goods. The company's shares fell 7.6% to $146 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Asian markets were mostly down as a result of Apple's announcement .

What stocks are active?

The technology sector led the top decliners in the Stoxx 600. Ams lost almost 20% on Thursday, while Dialog Semiconductor dropped by 7% and Infineon Technologies lost 4%.

Royal Mail was the top gainer for the Stoxx 600, jumping by just over 4%.

In the retail sector, Next gained 3%, while supermarket chains Tesco added 2% and Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) rose by just under 2%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS -18.27% 19.295 Delayed Quote.-73.36%
CAC 40 -1.12% 4636.74 Real-time Quote.0.00%
DAX -1.21% 10451.81 Delayed Quote.0.20%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR -9.56% 19.53 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.99% 2962.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES -4.97% 16.495 Delayed Quote.0.14%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 1.81% 252.4 Delayed Quote.0.32%
NEXT 5.96% 4429 Delayed Quote.4.66%
ROYAL MAIL 5.14% 286.6 Delayed Quote.0.18%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.79% 334.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.00% 82.27 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESCO 2.17% 195.7 Delayed Quote.0.76%
