EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slide As German Factory Woe Adds To China Trade Slump

By Emily Horton

Banks, oil majors under pressure

Europe's indexes fell on Friday, after economic slowdown fears were compounded by data showing a slump in Chinese exports.

Disappointing figures from Germany's manufacturing sector added to the gloom, a day after the European Central Bank announced cuts to its growth forecast. And then weak U.S. jobs data compounded worries for investors.

How did markets perform?

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% to 370.92 after finishing down 0.4% on Thursday evening.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% to 7,120.28, while Germany's DAX (DAX) fell 0.5% to 11,454.

France's CAC 40 dropped by 0.6% and Italy's FTSE MIB index fell by 1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 tumbled 1.2%.

The British pound last bought $1.3058, versus $1.3083 late Thursday, while the euro climbed to $1.1230 from $1.1194 late in New York on Thursday.

What's driving the markets?

Official data released on Friday showed that China's exports fell almost 21% last month , reinforcing investor fears that a broader global economic slowdown won't be softened by any trade deal reached between the U.S. and China.

Asian markets tumbled on the news, sending the China stocks to their worst one-day performance since October, causing European markets to open sharply lower.

German factory data for January also showed another heavy decline , falling 2.6%, just a day after the European Central Bank cut its growth forecast and launched new measures to stimulate a dwindling economy.

"Chinese exports saw their biggest fall in three years in February amid the trade war with the U.S.nd German industrial orders fell by their steepest amount in seven months in January. It is understandable why investors have been so worried about the outlook for global growth when you see figures like these," says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said in a client note.

Added pressure came from U.S. jobs data. U.S. jobs data revealed the weakest growth in 17 months .

What stocks are active?

Deutsche Bank has reportedly (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-08/deutsche-bank-commerzbank-merger-talks-are-said-to-intensify) intensified its merger talks with Commerzbank. The former's shares fell 0.9% while Commerzbank's dropped 1.6%.

Heavyweight oil majors logged sharp losses, tracking a plunge in the price of oil , which was weighed by global growth worries. Royal Dutch Shell and BP(BP.LN) fell over 1% each.

After Volkswagen AGannounced plans to cut an additional 5,000 administrative jobs by 2023 , the car manufacturer fell by 1.7%.