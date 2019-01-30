EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Tick Up As Investors Await Trade Talks

By Emily Horton

German bourse lags broader market

Europe's major markets were largely up Wednesday, as investors awaited the renewal of U.S./China trade talks and the outcome of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Heavyweight miners were rising.

How did markets perform?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose slightly on Wednesday, adding 0.3% to 358.39, after finishing up 0.8% on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 rallied 1.8% to reach 6,957.10, gaining along with the British pound after a series of Brexit votes Tuesday night.

France's CAC 40 added 0.7% to 4,964.85, Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index rose by 0.2% to 19,742.97.

Germany's DAX 30 (DAX) lagged behind the rest of Europe's major indexes, losing 0.2% to 11,201.19.

The euro remained mostly unchanged, fetching $1.1422. Meanwhile, the pound regained some lost ground to $1.3075; it had dropped on Tuesday night after U.K. parliament voted down a series of Brexit-deal amendments.

What drove the markets?

In the U.S., the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting will conclude on Wednesday. Although the Fed is expected to leave its short-term interest rate unchanged , the nuances of a press conference by chairman Jerome Powell will be closely watched.

Trade talks are also set to resume between Chinese and U.S. officials in Washington.

French growth slowed in the fourth quarter as anti-government protests hit business activity, but German consumer sentiment is set to improve in February.

British lawmakers on Tuesday rejected proposals from pro-European MPs to delay Brexit, but narrowly backed a broad declaration that the government should not leave the EU without a deal in place. Prime Minister Theresa May now has the green light to return to Brussels to seek further changes to the Irish border agreement, a topic the EU has repeatedly said isn't open for negotiation.

Earnings optimism was setting up for a strong rally on Wall Street , led by gains for Apple and Boeing after well-received earnings reports. That optimism also fed over to London and European markets.

What shares were active?

Miners Rio Tintoand BHP gained over 2% and Glencore added 3.7%. Fresnillo was up by 1.6%. Glencore added just under 3%.

Royal KPN NV lost around 2% on the news the telecommunications company had swung into a loss in the fourth quarter.

Siemens announced a sharp fall in its earnings on Wednesday, dragging shares in the company down by 1%.

Spain's Banco Santander lost 1%, despite the bank beating its net profit expectations for Q4.