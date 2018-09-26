Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stock Index Posts Modest Gain As Investors Train An Eye On The U.S. Fed

09/26/2018 | 07:00pm CEST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Daimler, Deutsche Bank under pressure

Europe's main stock gauge finished Wednesday higher for a second session in a row, ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, which can influence European action.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up less than 0.3% to close at 385.06, after Tuesday's gain of 0.5% in the previous session .

Germany's DAX 30 advanced by about 0.1% to 12,385.89, while France's CAC 40 added 0.6% to 5,512.73. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose by less than 0.1% to end at 7,511.49.

The euro dipped to $1.1744 from $1.1735 late Tuesday in New York, while the pound dipped to $1.3166 from $1.3184.

What is driving the market?

Investors are looking ahead to the outcome of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which is expected to deliver a third rate increase this year. The decision is due at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at half-hour later.

The U.S. Fed's decision is watched by European investors because monetary policy moves in the largest economy in the world influence Europe trade.

Meanwhile, the expected presentation of Italy's budget on Wednesday was keeping some traders on edge. If the budget doesn't adhere to European Union rules, some are worried it could cause a rift between Italy's government and Brussels. In addition, Italy's ruling coalition has been seeped in infighting.

What are strategists saying?

"Traders are expecting two further rate increases by the end of the year plus two more for the first half of 2019. If there was to be a surprise, it should come from the FOMC wording toward its monetary policy during the press conference," said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades, in a note to clients.

As we have already argued, a final decision to implement an expansionary fiscal policy--increasing the structural budget deficit, compared with this year--to finance the measures included in the government "contract", is likely to result in a negative market reaction and increases the chances of a confrontation with the European Commission," said analysts at UniCredit Research, in reference to the Italy budget announcement.

Stock movers

Daimler finished up 0.2% after edging lower briefly, following the announcement that Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche will exit his position after its annual 2019 shareholder meeting.

Banco Santander (SAN) inched up 0.2% after announcing late Tuesday that it has hired the former head of investment banking at UBS, Andrea Orcel to be its new chief executive officer. UBS shares finished the session virtually unchanged but in the green.

Deutsche Bank (DBK.XE) dropped 1.4% after a report that the German bank had looked at a potential merger with Commerzbank AG (CBK.XE), whose shares slipped 0.7%.

Heavyweight pharmaceutical major Roche Holding rose 0.3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER 0.20% 4.485 End-of-day quote.-18.31%
CAC 40 0.61% 5512.73 Real-time Quote.3.13%
COMMERZBANK -0.66% 9.499 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
DAIMLER 0.16% 54.83 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
DAX 0.09% 12385.89 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.35% 10.242 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
EURO STOXX 50 0.39% 3433.15 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.25% 236.75 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
UBS GROUP -0.60% 13.97 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
