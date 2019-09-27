Log in
China Cinda Asset Management : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

09/27/2019 | 05:33am EDT
( Note)

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.

中國信達資產管理股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(在中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司)

(Stock Code: 01359 and 04607 (Preference Shares))

(股份代號: 0135904607（優先股）)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

30 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of the 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications ")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company 's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company 's website at www.cinda.com.cnand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate s tamp. The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.cinda.com.cnor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future , please write or send email at cinda@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website Version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to cinda@computershare.com.hk.

By Order of the Board

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd.

ZHANG Zi'ai

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) reply form.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 信 達 資 產 管 理 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2019年 中 期 報 告 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站（ www.cinda.com.cn）及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」一 項，並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本；或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本，請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 將 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站

  • www.cinda.com.cn） 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk） 內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 cinda@computershare.com.hk送 交 到 H 股 證 券 登 記 處， 以 更 改 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

  • cinda@computershare.com.hk

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 信 達 資 產 管 理 股 份 有 限 公 司

張 子 艾

董 事 長

2 0 1 9 9 3 0

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上 市文件；(e)通函；(f)代理人委任表格；及(g)回條。

CCS6774CAMH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

致：

中國信達資產管理股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 01359 and 04607 (Preference Shares))

（股份代號：0135904607（優先股））

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但 現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。
  • I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。
  • I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.
    本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Contact Telephone Number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the HKEXnews's website.
    假如你從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥 所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬 聯名股東，則 本申請表格須 由該名於本 公司股東名冊 上就聯名持有 股份其姓名 位列首位的股 東簽署，方為 有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在 本表格作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 表格將會作廢 。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company do not accept any special instructions written on this Re quest Form.
    為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外手寫 指示，本公司 將不予處理。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

30092019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Cinda Asset Management Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:32:14 UTC
