Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drop As Trade Worries Persist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:35am CEST

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch

Analyst: Investors focus on 'whether the U.S. is serious about arriving at some form of deal with Canada'

European stocks pulled back on Wednesday, with analysts yet again blaming the selling on global trade tensions.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% to 378.19, after dropping 0.7% in Tuesday's session .

The pan-European gauge is showing a decline of 2.8% for the year to date.

Germany's DAX 30 lost 0.7% to 12,131.62, while France's CAC 40 gave up 0.7% to 5,307.60. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,428.89.

The euro bought $1.1561, down from $1.1583 late Tuesday in New York, while the pound traded at $1.2829, down from $1.2854.

What is driving the market?

Trade tensions between the U.S. and its partners have put pressure on global markets in recent months. The spotlight lately has been on the Trump administration's stance toward Canada.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to resume negotiations Wednesday (https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-to-test-high-pressure-negotiating-style-as-u-s-canada-nafta-talks-resume-1535992792?mod=mktw), after President Donald Trump tweeted over the U.S. holiday weekend that there is no overriding political imperative to include Canada in a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors also are worried about persistent troubles for emerging markets. Asian gauges fell sharply Wednesday as EM concerns weighed.

What are strategists saying?

"The main preoccupation for investors continues to be on whether the U.S. is serious about arriving at some form of deal with Canada over Nafta in the wake of President Trump's tweets at the weekend," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a Wednesday note.

Stock movers

Shares in Bayer (BAYN.XE) fell 3% after the drug and chemicals giant reported a drop in second-quarter earnings and cut its 2018 profit outlook . The German conglomerate also said that, as of Aug. 27, it faces around 8,700 lawsuits related to its Monsanto unit's glyphosate weed-killer products, compared with around 8,000 at the end of July.

Shares in William Hill gained 3% after the British gambling company agreed on a 25-year partnership in the U.S. with Eldorado Resorts

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -2.48% 77.62 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
CAC 40 -0.96% 5287.86 Real-time Quote.1.91%
DAX -0.63% 12124.82 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
ELDORADO RESORTS INC -2.39% 46.9 Delayed Quote.41.48%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.84% 3329.34 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
WILLIAM HILL 4.99% 259.4 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:08aGlobal Stocks Fall Amid Nafta Uncertainty
DJ
09:52aEUROPE : European shares retreat at the open, trade tensions bite
RE
09:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Lower As Investors Track Trade Tensions
DJ
09:35aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drop As Trade Worries Persist
DJ
09:08aStocks fall, dollar up on trade tensions, emerging market woes
RE
08:48aStocks: Debt Curbs Crimp China Purchases -- WSJ
DJ
08:40aStocks fall, dollar up on trade tensions, emerging market woes
RE
05:45aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks A Bit Of A Mess, With Widespread Declines
DJ
09/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip After Long Weekend
DJ
09/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip After Long Weekend
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
4TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.