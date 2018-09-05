EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Lower As Investors Track Trade Tensions

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch , Anneken Tappe

A 'respite from any bearish trade-related headlines' could spur buying, analyst says

Europe's main stock benchmarks lost ground Tuesday, ending the session lower, as analysts stayed wary despite a lack of fresh trade-related flare-ups.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 closed 0.7% lower at 379.83, after rising by less than 0.1% in Monday's session .

The pan-European gauge is showing a fall of 2.4% thus far in 2018, according to FactSet.

Germany's DAX 30pulled closed sharply lower, down 1.1% at 12,210.21. Similarly, France's CAC 40ended 1.3% down at 5,342.70. In the U.K., the FTSE 100benchmark shed 0.6% to 7,457.86.

The eurotraded at $1.1579, down from $1.1620 late Monday in New York, while the poundchanged hands at $1.2861, down from $1.2871.

What is driving the market?

Trade tensions between the U.S. and its partners have put pressure on global markets in recent months. The spotlight lately has been on the Trump administration's stance toward Canada.

The U.S. and Canada are expected to resume negotiations Wednesday (https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-to-test-high-pressure-negotiating-style-as-u-s-canada-nafta-talks-resume-1535992792?mod=mktw), after President Donald Trump tweeted over the U.S. holiday weekend that there is no overriding political imperative to include Canada in a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors are also worried that Italy's government could announce a budget this fall that puts the country's debt on an unsustainable course and so amplify tensions with the European Union. They say that's curbing buying appetite for European equities.

What are strategists saying?

"The respite from any bearish trade-related headlines seems to allow for some positivity in the markets," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADS Securities, in a note Tuesday.

"Investors are still worried about the lack of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks," Anthis also said.

Stock movers

British advertising firm WPP PLC's stock(WPP.LN)led European stock losers and ended Tuesday's session down 7.5%. The advertising giant reported its first quarter of like-for-like net sales growth in more than a year, but forecast a decline in the full year for a key profit-margin figure. The results, which also showed weak performance in North America, come a day after the company named WPP veteran Mark Read as its new CEO .

On the opposite end of the spectrum, shares in French reinsurer Scor SE(SCRYY)jumped 8.8%, following news that Covea, a privately held French insurance company, offered to pay 43 euros per share for Scor, but was turned down. Scor shares closed at a price of EUR44.87 Tuesday.