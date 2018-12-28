Log in
News : Markets
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End The Week Higher; DAX Logs Worst Annual Decline In 10 Years

12/28/2018 | 07:54pm CET

By Emily Horton

German stocks booked a sharp gain on Friday, but recorded the worst annual return in 10 years. Meanwhile, Europe's benchmarks followed strong advances in the U.S.

What did markets do?

Recapturing some of Thursday's losses, the Stoxx Europe 600 jumped 2% to end at 336.23, after closing down 1.7% the previous day -- which marked a new 52-week low. For the week, the index finished off by 0.1% and 13.6% lower for 2018 with just one half-day session on Monday left.

The Stoxx Europe 50 index rose 2.2% to close at 2,755.16.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished 2.3% to 6,733.97, after falling 1.5% on Thursday. The day's action represented the best advance for the index since April 5.

France's CAC 40 gained 1.7% to end at 4,678.74, while Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index rose by 1.4% to 18,324.03.

On its last day of trading for the year, the Germany's DAX 30 jumped by 1.7% to close at 10,558.96, and its overall market performance for 2018 was a loss of 18.3%, marking the steepest annual drop since a more than 40% plunge in 2008. Germany's stock market will be closed on New Year's Eve.

The euro rose to $1.1467 from a level of $1.1433 late Thursday in New York, while the pound dropped slightly to $1.2684 from $1.2643 late Thursday.

What is driving the markets?

Oil prices rebounded on Friday, lifting big energy names, such as BP Investors have been wrestling with growing fears that a deterioration in appetite for so-called risk assets from oil to stocks was a sign of economic slowdown economic expansion.

Despite a wild week of trading in the U.S., the S&P 500 is set to end the week with a 3% gain. However, investors were wary after Wall Street's drastic market oscillations, with Asian markets only making cautious gains on Thursday off the back of the market turnaround in the U.S. (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-27/euro-stoxx-50-enters-bear-market-as-year-end-rally-hope-vanishes)

What stocks are active?

Manufacturer AMS topped the Europe Stoxx 600 gainers, rising by 10.2%.

Among banks, UBS Group AG rose 4.1% and pensions-provider Old Mutual finished 2.3% higher.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 10.20% 23.56 Delayed Quote.-75.83%
BP 3.47% 502.7 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
CAC 40 1.74% 4678.74 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
DAX 1.71% 10558.96 Delayed Quote.-19.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 23282.06 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
EURO STOXX 50 1.67% 2986.53 Delayed Quote.-16.17%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 6344.0734 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.98% 6637.6183 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
NIKKEI 225 -0.31% 20014.77 Real-time Quote.-11.80%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 2.74% 121.42 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.80% 2507.14 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.02% 336.23 Delayed Quote.-15.31%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.78% 82.85 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
