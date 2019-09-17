Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Flounder As Traders Look To Saudi Arabia And Fed For Direction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:44am EDT

By Steve Goldstein, MarketWatch

European stocks on Tuesday floundered for direction, though oil producers remained well bid as oil futures held onto a lion's share of the advance after the attack in Saudi Arabia.

The Stoxx Europe 600 weakened 0.12% to 389.06, with banks, insurers and metals producers losing ground.

Oil producers including Total and BP however advanced, as Brent crude fell only slightly following the biggest one-day gain on record.

The German DAX dropped 0.13% to 12363.78, the French CAC 40 rose 0.12% to 5608.94 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.14% to 7331.62.

Traders were still looking for further clues as to what happened in Saudi Arabia -- and whether the country blames fellow OPEC member Iran, as U.S. officials have done. The Federal Reserve meanwhile starts its two-day meeting.

With a host of U.S. economic data on tap, the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany rose 21.6 points to a -22.5 reading in September. Economists polled by FactSet had forecast a reading of -37.9.

Of companies in the spotlight, investors soured on Husqvarana's (HUSQ-B.SK) capital markets day, in which the chainsaw and lawn mower maker fell over 5% as it set out targets for sales growth between 4% and 5% on operating margins above 10%. The company's operating margin, adjusted for comparability, was 8.9% over the 12 months ending June.

European e-commerce company Zalando slumped after Swedish investment firm Kinnevik (KINV-B.SK) said it sold a 5.2% stake.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.05% 530.1 Delayed Quote.5.78%
CAC 40 -0.03% 5600.53 Real-time Quote.19.28%
DAX -0.23% 12353.45 Delayed Quote.17.25%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.03% 3517.25 Delayed Quote.17.91%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TOTAL 1.69% 48.615 Real-time Quote.3.54%
ZALANDO -9.30% 41.4 Delayed Quote.102.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:44aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Flounder As Traders Look To Saudi Arabia And Fed For Direction
DJ
04:57aEUROPE : European shares flat as investors assess Saudi attack impact
RE
04:42aOil sheds gains, stocks inch lower as focus turns to Fed
RE
04:41aOil sheds gains, stocks inch lower as focus turns to Fed
RE
04:40aOil sheds gains, stocks inch lower as focus turns to Fed
RE
12:43aSOUTHEAST ASIS STOCKS : Tepid as Saudi attacks weigh; Philippines leads declines
RE
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities
DJ
09/16Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
09/16Communications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. crude export demand surges after attack on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : slows polyhalite project development, scraps bond sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group