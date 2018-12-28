Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Higher; DAX Set To Close 2018 With Biggest Loss In 10 Years

12/28/2018 | 03:38pm CET

By Emily Horton

German stocks were poised for their worst annual return in 10 years on the last trading day for that country Friday, while the rest of Europe logged firm gains.

Wall Street trading remained volatile after a wild week of trading.

What did markets do?

Gaining back some of Thursday's losses the Stoxx Europe 600 jumped by 2% to 336.17, after ending down 1.7% the previous day -- which marked a new 52-week low for trading on this market. For the week, the index is down 6% and 14% lower for 2018 with just one half-day session on Monday left.

The Stoxx Europe 50 index rose 1.9% to 2,992.17, and slipped into a bear market.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 saw the strongest gain, rising 2.2% to 6,731.77, after finishing down 1.5% on Thursday.

France's CAC 40 gained 2% to 4,690.26, while Italy's FTSE MIB Italy index rose by 1.4% to 18,318.29.

On it is last day of trading for the year, the Germany's DAX 30 jumped by 1.7% to 10,558.96, and its overall market performance for 2018 was down by just under 18%, which would make for the biggest annual loss since a 43% plunge in 2008.

The euro rose to $1.1467 from a level of $1.1433 late Thursday in New York, while the pound dropped slightly to $1.2684 from $1.2643 late Thursday.

What is driving the markets?

Oil prices rebounded on Friday, lifting big energy names, such as BP Investors have been wrestling with growing fears that a deterioration in appetite for so-called risk assets from oil to stocks was a sign of economic slowdown economic expansion.

Despite a wild week of trading in the U.S., the S&P 500 is set to end the week with a 3% gain. However, investors were wary after Wall Street's drastic market oscillations, with Asian markets only making cautious gains on Thursday off the back of the market turnaround in the U.S. (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-27/euro-stoxx-50-enters-bear-market-as-year-end-rally-hope-vanishes)

What stocks are active?

Manufacturer AMS topped the Europe Stoxx 600 gainers, rising by 8%.

Among banks, UBS Group AG rose by just over 4% and pensions provider Old Mutual was up by close to 3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 10.57% 23.63 Delayed Quote.-75.83%
BP 3.34% 502.3 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
CAC 40 2.13% 4694.6 Real-time Quote.-12.92%
DAX 1.71% 10558.96 Delayed Quote.-19.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 23262.19 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
EURO STOXX 50 1.96% 2995.52 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.73% 6334.2945 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 6628.6843 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
NIKKEI 225 -0.31% 20014.77 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 3.35% 121.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.72% 2506.74 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 2.20% 336.86 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.00% 83.08 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
