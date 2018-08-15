Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Inch Higher As Turkish Lira Extends Rebound

08/15/2018 | 10:29am CEST

By Ryan Vlastelica

European stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, as investors watched the continuing currency drama in Turkey, which showed some signs of stabilization.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose about 0.1% at 385.13, after ending unchanged in the prior session. Thus far this week, prices are down about 0.2%, and they could see their third straight weekly decline.

The pan-European gauge is showing a drop of 1% for the year to date.

Germany's DAX 30 rose less than 0.1% 12,378.86, while France's CAC 40 traded less than 0.1% higher at 5,404.13. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 virtually unchanged at 7,611.74, with investors looking ahead to a round of data from the country.

The euro slipped against the dollar, changing hands at $1.1323, compared with $1.1344 late Tuesday in New York.

What is driving the market?

Investors continued to monitor the currency crisis in Turkey, which many fear could spread and have a negative impact on the European banks with exposure to the region. The region showed some signs of stabilization, with the Turkish lira up 3.9% against the buck , bringing its week-to-date gain to 4.7%. However, it remains sharply lower of late, having dropped about 20% thus far this month, recently hitting an all-time low.

Volatility should remain elevated, however, after Turkey raised tariffs on a number of American products, in the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries. U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel last week; the latest tariffs from Turkey are in response to those "conscious attacks," according to a translation of a tweet posted by Fuat Oktay, the country's vice president.

Stock movers

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems jumped 7.5% after it reported its second-quarter results. Separately, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy rose 2.7%.

The U.K.'s Admiral Group gained 1.8% after reporting its second-quarter results.

Among European banks, Deutsche Bank AG rose 1.1% while both Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and BNP Paribas were up 1%.

GlaxoSmithKline rose 1.3% in early trading. According to Dow Jones newswires, the company's subsidiary has reported positive results in its first phase 3 study for an injectable two-drug regimen for the treatment of HIV.

Copper miner Antofagasta fell 1.7%, extending a recent decline that came after it reported results and warned about the impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and the country's major trading partners. The stock is down more than 15% thus far this month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP 3.95% 2077 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
ANTOFAGASTA -1.76% 871.2 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -0.09% 5.453 End-of-day quote.-23.33%
BNP PARIBAS 0.27% 52 Real-time Quote.-16.69%
CAC 40 0.11% 5409.43 Real-time Quote.1.88%
DAX 0.23% 12387.82 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
EURO STOXX 50 0.15% 3414.8 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.42% 1582.2 Delayed Quote.17.96%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY -1.00% 11.825 End-of-day quote.3.46%
