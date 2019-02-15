Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Log Best Weekly Gain In 3 1/2 Months As Banks Gets A Bump From ECB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:02pm EST

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

ECB's Coeuré talks of new TLTRO plan, lifting bank shares

European stocks finished sharply higher Friday, helping the pan-European benchmark produce its best weekly gain since early November, as investors cheered signs of progress on a U.S.-China trade deal. Upbeat corporate quarterly results and a comments from an ECB official helped to fortify gains on the day.

How are markets performing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 1.4% to close at 368.94, booking a weekly gain of 3%, marking its best weekly climb since the week ended Nov. 2, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Within the region, France's benchmark CAC 40 index was the best performer, rising 1.8% to end at 5,153.19, representing its highest close since Oct. 16. For the week, the CAC surged 3.9%, marking its best weekly gain since Feb. 16, 2018. Germany's DAX rose 1.9% to 11,299.80, and climbed 3.6% for the week--its best weekly rise in 11 months, and the U.K.'s FTSE climbed 0.6% to 7,236.68, help the British benchmark record a third consecutive weekly gain, up 2.3%.

The euro was down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar at $1.1280, while the British pound was steady at $1.2805.

What's driving the markets?

The banking sector jumped over 2% after European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoît Coeuré reportedly said Friday (https://twitter.com/mhewson_CMC/status/1096400494250131456) that the eurozone's inflation path will be "shallower" and the central bank will have to adapt. He said a new targeted longer-term refinancing operation, TLTRO, was possible and the central bank was discussing.

This week's round of trade talks wrapped up between the U.S. and China on Friday, with negotiators citing progress on working toward a memorandum of agreement that could serve the base for a bigger deal. Talks will continue in Washington, D.C. next week, said a statement from the White House . Investors were expressing some relief over the talks as markets have been pinning gains on progress all week.

Data in the U.K. showed retail sales rebounded in January driven by clothing and footwear and as stores cut their prices. Elsewhere, data showed EU car registrations fell for a fifth straight month, though the data still represented the highest January volume on record since 2009. Volkswagen posted a drop in January sales and signaled a tough year ahead, but shares rose 1.8%.

Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a fresh rejection in parliament after pro-Brexit politicians refused to support her strategy to withdrawal from the EU. Friction between the U.K. and Europe appeared to worsen Friday after French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau reportedly urged the U.K. to "hurry up" and decide what they want to do because it is hurting Europe.

Spanish stocks rose despite political uncertainty. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called snap general elections (https://www.wsj.com/articles/spains-socialist-leader-calls-early-elections-the-third-poll-in-four-years-11550225482) for late April, likely bringing his short-lived government to an end after he lost critical support from Catalan separatist parties for his budget.

What shares are active?

Telecom Italia finished the day 6.4% higher after the CDP, an Italian state-owned lender, said it would increase its stake in the telecom provider .

Scout24 AG shares jumped 10.9%, making for the Stoxx Europe 600's biggest gainer after the German online classified company said its management and supervisory boards are supporting a takeover offer from Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone Group LP.

Standard Life (SLA.LN) shares slumped 6% after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unloaded its entire 5.9% stake in the asset manager for 349.3 million pounds ($448.0 million).

Allianz AG shares (ALV.XE) jumped over 3.2% after posting a sharp gain in net profit , helped by lower taxes and higher operating profit.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks Index , a popular index of Europe's banking sector, closed up 2.7%, after Coeuré's comments, which were seen as a positive to the banking sector.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ 3.22% 190.14 Delayed Quote.5.17%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.90% 33.51 Delayed Quote.11.37%
CAC 40 1.79% 5153.19 Real-time Quote.7.01%
DAX 1.89% 11299.8 Delayed Quote.5.76%
EURO STOXX 50 1.84% 3241.25 Delayed Quote.6.04%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -1.40% 572 End-of-day quote.8.35%
SCOUT24 AG 10.90% 46 Delayed Quote.3.29%
TELECOM ITALIA 6.40% 0.5136 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.79% 144.4 Delayed Quote.2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:00pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies More Than 300 Points On U.S.-China Trade-talk Euphoria
DJ
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : After strong 2019 start for U.S. stocks, trade verdict looms
RE
02:02pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Log Best Weekly Gain In 3 1/2 Months As Banks Gets A Bump From ECB
DJ
12:27pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rallies as trade talks progress; share sale hits Standard Life
RE
12:18pEUROPE : Trade talk, bank support hopes send European shares to three-month highs
RE
11:45aBank stocks, Italy bonds rally as ECB's Coeure paves way for new cash boost for banks
RE
11:15aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : US Low Volatility Stocks recorded remarkable inflows
TI
09:53aTSX opens higher as rising oil prices lift energy shares
RE
09:53aProgress in Trade Talks Props Up U.S. Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
5SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.