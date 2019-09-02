Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Nudge Higher Despite Fresh U.S.-China Tariffs Coming Into Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:50am EDT

By Callum Keown

European stocks nudged higher on Monday despite fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods coming into force, as investors latched on to hopes of a resolution.

The Stoxx 600 climbed 0.3%, while the DAX rose just 0.1% as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners lost support in regional elections.

The FTSE MIB surged 0.8% as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he expected to complete a new government by Wednesday.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

What's moving the markets?

The latest round of U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods came into force on Sunday , with duties raised from 10% to 15% on $112 billion of imports.

China retaliated with fresh tariffs of its own and plans further hikes next month and in December.

However, the prospect of face-to-face talks between trade negotiators later this month and positive sentiments from both sides lifted markets.

Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, said: "Despite the market's sanguine take, we believe the ultimate outlook for the trade dispute has become harder to predict with confidence.

"Since trade tensions have become the major driving force for stocks, even greater than monetary policy, we advise against adding significantly to equity exposure."

In Germany, Merkel's Christian Democrats and her Social Democrat coalition partners lost support to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in two regional elections on Sunday but held on to first place.

Which stocks are active?

AstraZeneca shares jumped 2.8% to all-time highs as the pharmaceutical company said Farxiga, its type-2 diabetes drug, reduced the chances of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure by 26% in a recent trial.

Zurich-based recruitment firm Adecco rose 1.4% after Credit Suisse upgraded the company from neutral to outperform, citing improved macro conditions as an upside risk. The Swiss bank also upgraded Dutch recruiter Randstad, which climbed 1.1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADECCO GROUP 1.92% 53.04 Delayed Quote.13.35%
ASTRAZENECA 2.83% 7529 Delayed Quote.24.60%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC -3.49% 48.43 Delayed Quote.69.99%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.65% 11.64 Delayed Quote.7.08%
DAX 0.15% 11952.77 Delayed Quote.13.07%
EURO STOXX 50 0.11% 3432.53 Delayed Quote.14.17%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
RANDSTAD N.V. 1.41% 43.05 Delayed Quote.5.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.40% 380.88 Delayed Quote.12.39%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.40% 818.6 Delayed Quote.15.25%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.32% 96.76 Delayed Quote.15.85%
UBS GROUP -0.33% 10.415 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:50aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Nudge Higher Despite Fresh U.S.-China Tariffs Coming Into Force
DJ
05:40aGlobal Stocks Rise on Manufacturing Data
DJ
05:36aM&S shares drop as 135-year old retailer faces relegation from FTSE 100
RE
05:19aEUROPE : European shares rise in cautious trade; FTSE shines
RE
05:19aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Weaken As Tariffs Go Into Effect
DJ
04:56aGlobal stocks slip as new U.S.-China tariffs sour global outlook
RE
04:52aGlobal stocks slip as new U.S.-China tariffs sour global outlook
RE
04:47aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE weathers trade fears as weaker pound boosts exporters
RE
04:09aGlobal Stocks Gain Ahead of European Data
DJ
09/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Latest U.S.-China Tariffs Take Effect
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ..
4WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..
5DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group