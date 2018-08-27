Log in
News : Markets
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Push Higher; Metro Surges On Signs Of A Shake-up

08/27/2018 | 04:46am EDT

By Silvia Ascarelli, MarketWatch

German Ifo report shows stronger-than-expected business confidence

European stocks generally pushed modestly higher on Monday, tracking gains in the U.S., although weakness in financial stocks helped drag down the Italian benchmark.

Trading is expected to be light given that U.K. markets are closed for a holiday.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0,3%, after gaining 0.7% last week for its first weekly gain in a month. However, the pan-European gauge is down 2.1% this down and 1.4% so far this year.

Germany's DAX 30 advanced 0.4%, after climbing 1.5% last week, while France's CAC 40 added 0.4% as well, after rising 1.6% last week. Italy's FTSE MIB was off 0.3%.

The U.K market is closed; the FTSE 100 rose 0.25% last week.

The euro was little changed at $1.1617, compared with $1.1622 late Friday in New York.

What is driving the market?

European stocks continue to get a lift from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on Friday that affirmed the U.S. central bank would continue its strategy of gradually normalizing its monetary policy. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records, as U.S. stock benchmarks are poised to produce the best August returns in four years . U.S. markets were on track to post further gains on Monday .

Germany's Ifo report showed stronger-than-expected business confidence, despite the continuing rumblings over trade wars and tariffs with the U.S. Europe's largest economy is "performing robustly." The business climate index jumped to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July and besting a forecast of 101.9. It was the first increase since November and pushed the index to its highest level since February.

Turkish markets reopened following a holiday, and the lira once again weakened.

Don't miss:France's stock market is poised for a 'golden decade,' Berenberg economist says

Stock movers

Shares of struggling German retailer Metro led the day's gainers, surging 15% as one of the midcap company's largest shareholders said it was in talks to sell most of its 10% stake to an investor group. Ceconomy announcement comes after another shareholder, the Haniel investment group, on Friday said it would sell a 7.3% stake to the same investor group led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Lundin Petroleum is up 4%. The company owns 22.6% of the Johan Sverdrup oil field, the largest discovery in the North Sea in more than three decades. An update issued Monday says it will deliver more oil and be cheaper to develop than previously forecast . Shares in Equinor(EQNR.OS), the largest investor in the oil field, were up just 0.7%. Lundin also announced much higher resource estimates for another, smaller North Sea site in which it has a 50% working interest.

Italian banks were among the largest decliners, led by Julius Baer(BAER.EB) and UniCredit, each down around 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.42% 5454.96 Real-time Quote.2.01%
CECONOMY 5.10% 6.756 Delayed Quote.-48.94%
DAX 0.45% 12450.69 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 25790.35 Delayed Quote.4.33%
EQUINOR 0.88% 217.3 Delayed Quote.22.89%
EURO STOXX 50 0.28% 3437.23 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE -1.71% 52.8 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM 3.71% 307.5 Delayed Quote.57.77%
METRO 11.85% 13.365 Delayed Quote.-28.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.97% 7485.4041 Delayed Quote.15.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 7945.9753 Delayed Quote.14.12%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.52%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.45% 93.72 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
UNICREDIT SPA 0.53% 13.196 End-of-day quote.-15.28%
08/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Closes at New High
