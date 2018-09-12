Log in
EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise, Led By Surge For Biotech Galapagos

09/12/2018 | 11:40am CEST

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch

Hopes for Brexit deal continue to grow, but British utility company SSE among the session's big losers

Europe's main stock benchmark climbed Wednesday, as analysts said the region's bourses were following the U.S. equity market's lead.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% to 377.12, after dipping 0.1% in Tuesday's session .

The pan-European gauge is showing a drop of 3.1% for the year to date.

Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.6% to 12,041.13, while France's CAC 40 tacked on 0.9% to 5,328.67.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,277.43, hampered by the pound's recent gains. A stronger pound can weigh on the FTSE 100, as the index's multinational companies generate most of their sales in other currencies.

The euro dipped to $1.1586, down from $1.1607 late Tuesday in New York, while the pound bought $1.3025, little changed from $1.3032.

The British currency has been drawing buyers this week as traders become more optimistic that a Brexit deal could be reached soon. It's up about 0.9% against the dollar so far this week.

What is driving the market?

Europe's rally comes after U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday , with energy and telecom shares helping to lead the way up.

But trade worries continue to bubble below the surface as investors track the tensions between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies.

Don't miss:5 things about a U.S.-China trade war that might surprise investors

On the Brexit front, the U.K. and European Union are preparing for a special summit to sign a deal in November, and the meeting could be announced within days, said a Bloomberg report (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-11/u-k-and-eu-are-said-to-plan-special-summit-to-sign-brexit-deal?srnd=premium-europe) citing unnamed sources. The country is due to exit the EU in March, and worries that it will crash out of the trade bloc have whacked sterling in recent weeks.

But adding to the uncertainty on Wednesday were reports that some Brexiteers may force U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-45488136) to stand down because they oppose her Brexit plan.

What are strategists saying?

"Markets in Europe, which had a mixed session yesterday, have opened modestly higher, taking their cues from a rebound in U.S. markets last night," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note.

Stock movers

Shares in Galapagos (GLPG.AE) soared 16% for the Stoxx Europe 600's biggest gain after the biotech company and partner Gilead Sciences announced that a new drug meant to help rheumatoid arthritis achieved its goals in a phase 3 study .

SSE PLC's stock (SSE.LN) dived 7% for the Stoxx 600's largest drop after the utility company gave a profit warning .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.48% 5308.99 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
DAX 0.32% 12009.32 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
EURO STOXX 50 0.10% 3315.83 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GALAPAGOS 14.71% 102 Delayed Quote.12.59%
GILEAD SCIENCES -0.39% 72.23 Delayed Quote.0.82%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY -7.96% 1151 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.25% 376.29 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
